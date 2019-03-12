You are here

Home > Consumer

Levi Strauss looks to deepen pockets with IPO

Tue, Mar 12, 2019 - 11:35 AM

doc74fxmt95xq0ntl451y1_doc74fuwn1d1tec07be2pb.jpg
Levi Strauss & Co hopes to sell US$587 million worth of shares in an upcoming return to the stock market after three decades, which would value the inventor of blue jeans at US$6.17 billion and give it a potful of cash to invest in broadening its product range.
REUTERS

[BENGALURU] Levi Strauss & Co hopes to sell US$587 million worth of shares in an upcoming return to the stock market after three decades, which would value the inventor of blue jeans at US$6.17 billion and give it a potful of cash to invest in broadening its product range.

The company, which has 385.5 million shares outstanding, said it expects to offer 36.7 million shares priced between US$14 and US$16 per share in an initial public offering.

"The valuation is fair and as expected. It is also a good time for Levi's to go public due to the resurgence of 80s' blue jeans fashion," said Eric Schiffer, chief executive officer of California-based private equity firm Patriarch Organization.

Schiffer, who picks up stakes in new ventures, said he was interested in grabbing a share of Levi's when it goes public.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Demand for denim is surging, driven by new styles such as high-waist and pinstriped jeans. Smaller rivals American Eagle Outfitters and Abercrombie & Fitch last week posted strong results, boosted by robust denim sales.

The 165-year-old company, however, aims to evolve into a full-fledged global lifestyle leader for both men and women.

To attract young customers, Levi's also plans to expand its tailor shop and print bar that allow consumers to customize and put their own designs on the company's branded jeans and T-shirts.

Levi Strauss, which also sells footwear, belts and wallets, reported annual net revenue of US$5.6 billion in 2018.

The descendants of founder Levi Strauss, the Hass family, will retain 80 per cent of voting control in the company following the IPO, the filing showed.

Levi Strauss joins a list of high-profile firms filing to go public this year, such as ride-hailing companies Uber Technologies and Lyft, photo-posting app Pinterest and home-renting service provider Airbnb. 

Compared to tech unicorns such as Uber and Airbnb, investors see Levi Strauss as more of a short-term play due to frequently changing trends in the fashion industry, Schiffer said.

Levi Strauss intends to list as "LEVI" on the New York Stock Exchange, according to the filing.

The company said it plans to use the proceeds for future deals that will enhance its portfolio of brands, but has no immediate plans of any acquisitions.

Goldman Sachs, J.P.Morgan, BofA Merrill Lynch and Morgan Stanley are part of a 12-member underwriting team handling the IPO.

REUTERS

Consumer

Sats unveils S$25m investment in new technology to boost output, cut waste

Few trade war jitters in Macau's booming casino enclave

Bollywood films banned in Pakistan amid tension with India

Harvest to buy Verano for US$850m in largest US pot deal

Barrick withdraws US$17.8b hostile bid for Newmont

Oyster farmer frets about Brexit in Irish grey area

Editor's Choice

BP_SGcbd_120319_3.jpg
Mar 12, 2019
Garage

Companies racing to innovate drive a booming business

BT_20190312_ANGCHINA12_3721082.jpg
Mar 12, 2019
Stocks

HKEx's China stock futures to pose competition for SGX

BT_20190312_NRMAX12_3721101.jpg
Mar 12, 2019
Transport

SilkAir continues to operate 737 Max 8, monitoring developments

Most Read

1 Chinese insurers expanding in Singapore; eyeing South-east Asia
2 Spanish tycoon paying huge premium for Stanley St shophouse
3 Retirement income products: flavour of the times
4 Oxley's 1953 moves a third of its units; Sustained Land's One Meyer 14% sold
5 Hot stock: Hi-P International shares up 9% during Monday session, highest in 10 months

Must Read

BP_SilkAir_120319_61.jpg
Mar 12, 2019
Transport

CAAS suspends operation of 737 Max into and out of Singapore after Ethiopian Airlines crash

BP_SGcondo_120319_67.jpg
Mar 12, 2019
Real Estate

Singapore condo resale prices up 0.5% in February from January: SRX

BP_SGcbd_120319_3.jpg
Mar 12, 2019
Garage

Companies racing to innovate drive a booming business

BT_20190312_ANGCHINA12_3721082.jpg
Mar 12, 2019
Stocks

HKEx's China stock futures to pose competition for SGX

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening