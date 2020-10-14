You are here

Lilly pauses Covid-19 antibody treatment trial over safety concern

Wed, Oct 14, 2020 - 6:57 AM

US pharmaceutical firm Eli Lilly on Tuesday paused a late-stage trial of its experimental lab-produced antibody treatment against Covid-19 over an unspecified safety concern, the company said.
[WASHINGTON] US pharmaceutical firm Eli Lilly on Tuesday paused a late-stage trial of its experimental lab-produced antibody treatment against Covid-19 over an unspecified safety concern, the company said.

"Lilly is supportive of the decision by the independent DSMB (data safety...

