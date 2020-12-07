You are here

Home > Consumer

Losses balloon at UK's Ted Baker as lockdowns hammer retail sales

Mon, Dec 07, 2020 - 4:07 PM

[LONDON] British fashion retailer Ted Baker said on Monday its half-year losses ballooned as coronavirus-led lockdowns dented retail sales, and warned of more pain from a no-deal Brexit as the European Union divorce deadline loomed.

The coronavirus crisis compounded difficulties for the company, which had been hit by profit warnings, management changes and an accounting scandal since founder Ray Kelvin stepped down as CEO in 2019 after misconduct allegations, which he denies.

Ted Baker had overhauled its top management team this year and raised about £95 million (S$169.4 million) in equity to bolster its pandemic-hit finances.

Its three-year turnaround plan would deliver £31 million in annual savings, up from the £27 million it targeted earlier, Ted Baker said on Monday.

"Even with some of our legacy issues being amplified by Covid-19, our balance sheet is materially stronger than we had envisaged this early in the plan and operational cash flow will be positive for the full-year," said chief executive officer Rachel Osborne.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

"The main operational risk (from Brexit) remains the flow of goods into the UK through the ports," the company said.

Ted Baker, known for suits, shirts and dresses with quirky details, said pretax loss widened to £39 million in the six months ended Aug 8, from £2.7 million a year earlier.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Consumer

Flush with cash, Chinese hog producer builds world's largest pig farm

The super-rich are buying luxury online like never before

These two words will strike fear into gadget makers this Christmas

China's Covid-free 'Hawaii' chases local tourist dollar with a vengeance

Bird flu outbreak in Japan spreads to fifth prefecture

Airbnb plans to raise price target range for IPO: source

BREAKING NEWS

Dec 7, 2020 04:01 PM
SME

SUSS, ESG platform to trial blockchain solutions for trade and connectivity

THE Singapore University of Social Sciences (SUSS) and Enterprise Singapore (ESG) on Monday launched a digital...

Dec 7, 2020 03:58 PM
Banking & Finance

HSBC sees more Hong Kong problems as politician accounts frozen

[HONG KONG] HSBC Holdings has once again found itself in the middle of the debate over Hong Kong's political future...

Dec 7, 2020 03:52 PM
Banking & Finance

Venture investor Highland Europe raises 700m euros for fourth fund

[BERLIN] Venture capital group Highland Europe said on Monday it had raised 700 million euros (S$1.135 billion) for...

Dec 7, 2020 03:44 PM
Banking & Finance

BOJ becomes biggest Japan stock owner with S$579b hoard

[TOKYO] The Bank of Japan has taken over as the biggest owner of the nation's stocks, with the total value of its...

Dec 7, 2020 03:38 PM
Technology

Nokia leading a 6G wireless network project for European Union

[NEW YORK] Nokia is leading a group of companies and universities in a European Union funded wireless project called...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Hot stocks: Singtel, Sea jump after digital-bank win; iFast, Razer sink

Stocks to watch: DBS, OCBC, UOB, Singtel, Keppel, Sabana Reit, iFast, Japfa

PropNex appoints ex-Huttons Asia CEO as strategy and development officer

More power to you: Singapore cracks a world's first in democratising finance

Singapore banks on watch over Chinese SOE exposure, say analysts

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for