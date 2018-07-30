You are here

Home > Consumer

Lotte considers selling China malls amid anti-Korean sentiment

Mon, Jul 30, 2018 - 1:08 PM

BP_Lotte_300718_92.jpg
Lotte Group, reeling from a wave of anti-Korean sentiment in China for more than a year, is considering selling some of its department stores in the country, a move that would accelerate the conglomerate's withdrawal from the world's second-largest economy.
PHOTO: AFP

[SEOUL] Lotte Group, reeling from a wave of anti-Korean sentiment in China for more than a year, is considering selling some of its department stores in the country, a move that would accelerate the conglomerate's withdrawal from the world's second-largest economy.

The sale of some of Lotte Shopping Co's five malls is among options being reviewed in the country, a Lotte Group spokesman said, in response to an earlier Chosun Ilbo report. Lotte Confectionery Co, which has three factories in China, is also reviewing its business there, the representative said.

Despite some signs of thawing, Lotte's ongoing struggles illustrates how South Korean companies continue to face hardships in China about a year and a half after Seoul angered Beijing by deploying a US anti-missile system. Hyundai Motor Co has also seen its sales fall in the country in the wake of the geopolitical dispute.

Sales at Lotte's China department business fell 22 per cent to 76 billion won (S$92.7 million) in 2017, resulting in 70 billion won in operating losses.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Lotte, the Korean retail giant, has agreed to sell most of its supermarkets in China as losses kept piling up. Lotte has also suffered at home as the influx of Chinese consumers visiting its hotels and duty free shops dried up, according to the Lotte spokesman. The group also has theme-park projects and a chemicals business in the country.

Lotte has been at the centre of what has been perceived as retaliation against Korean businesses because the group offered one of its golf courses to house the controversial missile-defense system in 2017.

Last week, South Korean Finance Minister Kim Dong Yeon asked Chinese counterpart Liu Kun for China's cooperation to resolve Korean companies' difficulties in China.

BLOOMBERG

Consumer

Two Chinese firms bid for NZ honey maker Manuka Health: source

No profit? No problem. Another billionaire rises in China

China orders medical institutions not to use recalled valsartan drug

It's play time as Barbie and Hot Wheels enjoy big sales spike

Old is gold: Hot Wheels, Barbie rake in sales amid Mattel's dismal quarter

Warburg Pincus to buy Israel's Leumi Card for 2.5b shekels

Editor's Choice

BP_Jakarta_300718_2.jpg
Jul 30, 2018
Government & Economy

More capital outflows from emerging Asia expected in H2

BT_20180730_ANGTING30_3514833.jpg
Jul 30, 2018
Technology

Steve Ting on timing, luck and second phase of his career

BP_Daintree_300718_7.jpg
Jul 30, 2018
Real Estate

Daintree Residence sells 50 out of 80 units in weekend launch

Most Read

1 Singaporean family puts Crowne Plaza Surfers Paradise resort on sale for over A$100m
2 Ultra-long haul flights take off
3 Steve Ting on timing, luck and second phase of his career
4 Daintree Residence sells 50 out of 80 units in weekend launch
5 Court gives go-ahead for Albracca en bloc sale
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BP_SGcondo_300718_79.jpg
Jul 30, 2018
Real Estate

Completed condo prices gain at slower 0.7% pace in June: NUS index

BP_SGships_300718_72.jpg
Jul 30, 2018
Companies & Markets

Singapore's offshore industry recovering, but no return to glory days

BP_Jakarta_300718_2.jpg
Jul 30, 2018
Government & Economy

More capital outflows from emerging Asia expected in H2

Jul 30, 2018
Stocks

Stocks to watch: iFast Corp, Chasen Holdings, Silkroad Nickel

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening