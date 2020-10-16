You are here

Louis Vuitton's surprise growth helps LVMH weather pandemic

Fri, Oct 16, 2020 - 12:28 AM

[PARIS] The owner of Louis Vuitton enjoyed an unexpected rebound in consumers' appetite for dresses and monogram bags, buoying third-quarter sales.

Organic revenue at its fashion and leather goods unit jumped 12 per cent in the third quarter, LVMH said Thursday. Analysts expected a 0.9 per cent decline.

Some consumers are eager to splurge on Louis Vuitton or Christian Dior handbags despite a dire economic backdrop. LVMH's performance shows how its "mega brands" are helping it weather the pandemic's destructive economic consequences. Lockdowns and travel quarantines have sent the luxury industry into a deep slump because it relies on physical stores for the bulk of its sales.

Total revenue fell 7 per cent on an organic basis, reaching US$14 billion. Analysts expected a 12 per cent drop.

The conglomerate's wines and spirits division which houses Hennessy cognac and Moet & Chandon Champagne also resisted better than expected during the period. Organic revenue fell 3 per cent when analysts were expecting a 7.9 per cent slump.

However, some businesses fared worse. LVMH's selective retailing unit which includes DFS duty-free outlets and Sephora cosmetics store networks - saw organic revenue slump 29 per cent amid a halt in international tourism. Analysts had expected a 25 per cent drop.

LVMH, the world's biggest luxury company, stunned investors when it announced last month that it planned to pull out of a US$16 billion deal to buy Tiffany. Earlier on Thursday, the US jeweller unveiled positive sales trends in an effort to keep the deal on track.

BLOOMBERG

Stay up to date with The Business Times for