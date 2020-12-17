You are here

Home > Consumer

Luckin Coffee to pay US$180m penalty to settle accounting fraud charges: US SEC

Thu, Dec 17, 2020 - 6:54 AM

nz_luckin_171247.jpg
Luckin Coffee Inc has agreed to pay a US$180 million penalty to settle accounting fraud charges for "intentionally and materially" overstating its 2019 revenue and understating a net loss, US regulators said on Wednesday.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[WASHINGTON] Luckin Coffee Inc has agreed to pay a US$180 million penalty to settle accounting fraud charges for "intentionally and materially" overstating its 2019 revenue and understating a net loss, US regulators said on Wednesday.

The US Securities and Commission (SEC) fine on the China-based rival to Starbucks comes after it said earlier this year that much of its 2019 sales were fabricated, sending its shares plunging and sparking an investigation by China's securities regulator and the SEC.

The SEC said it found that Luckin "intentionally and materially overstated its reported revenue and expenses and materially understated its net loss in its publicly disclosed financial statements in 2019."

Luckin has not admitted or denied the charges, the SEC said.

The company has agreed to pay the penalty, which may be offset by certain payments it makes to its security holders in connection with its provisional liquidation proceeding in the Cayman Islands.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

The transfer of funds to the security holders will be subject to approval by Chinese authorities.

"Public issuers who access our markets, regardless of where they are located, must not provide false or misleading information to investors," said SEC Director of Enforcement, Stephanie Avakian in a statement.

"While there are challenges in our ability to effectively hold foreign issuers and their officers and directors accountable to the same extent as US issuers and persons, we will continue to use all our available resources to protect investors when foreign issuers violate the federal securities laws," she said.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Consumer

Al-Futtaim sells Royal Sporting House to Gulf Marketing Group

China's Fosun Pharma to import 100 million BioNTech vaccine doses

Online retailer Wish prices its IPO at the top end of a marketed range

Luxury group Kering probed for tax fraud: French prosecutor

Detergent turns former teacher into one of China's richest women

Dyson shrugs off ill-fated electric car foray with profit rise

BREAKING NEWS

Dec 17, 2020 07:17 AM
Government & Economy

America's zombie companies rack up US$2t of debt

[WASHINGTON] They were once America's corporate titans. Beloved household names. Case studies in success.

Dec 17, 2020 07:09 AM
Government & Economy

Congress nears US spending deal, Federal Reserve more upbeat on outlook

[WASHINGTON] Congressional leaders on Wednesday said they were nearing a long-awaited agreement on a stimulus...

Dec 17, 2020 07:04 AM
Transport

Chinese craft carrying Moon rocks returns to Earth: Xinhua

[BEIJING] An unmanned Chinese spacecraft carrying rocks and soil from the Moon returned safely to Earth early...

Dec 17, 2020 07:01 AM
Government & Economy

Former Swiss president Cotti dies, reportedly from Covid-19

[GENEVA] Former Swiss president Flavio Cotti, who also served as the country's foreign and interior minister, has...

Dec 17, 2020 07:00 AM
Government & Economy

Germany sees record death toll on first day of new lockdown

[FRANKFURT AM MAIN] German streets were quiet "like Sunday" on the first day of a new partial lockdown to try to...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Singapore port in advanced talks for Lim family's terminal stake

Workplace arrangements under review with Phase 3 reopening

Britain's top court gives go-ahead to Heathrow expansion

Keong Hong Holdings has new substantial shareholder

Singapore stocks close higher on Wednesday, STI up 0.6%

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for