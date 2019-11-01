You are here

Home > Consumer

LVMH-backed private equity firm closes US$1.45 billion Asia fund

Fri, Nov 01, 2019 - 5:50 AM

Singapore

L Catterton, the US$15 billion private equity firm co-founded by luxury-goods maker LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE, has closed its third Asia fund to back more retail and healthcare companies across the region.

L Catterton Asia 3 had a target of US$1.25 billion, but remained open after additional investors expressed interest, according to managing partner Chinta Bhagat. The fund eventually raised just under US$1.45 billion, with less than half deployed.

Its establishment comes despite challenges for consumer brands amid trade war concerns and slowing economic growth in China. L Catterton is betting that growing demand for improved medical and retail experiences among Asia's affluent will help offset these pressures.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"I don't think countries - I think cities," Mr Bhagat said in his first interview since joining the firm. "About 50 per cent to 60 per cent of the GDP that matters for a business like ours rests in first tier cities, and they've become enormous, with between 10 to 20 million people."

SEE ALSO

Galaxy invests in Monaco casino company as Macau revenue falls

Mr Bhagat joined L Catterton in August from Malaysia's Khazanah Nasional Bhd, estimated by the Sovereign Wealth Fund Institute to have US$37 billion in assets under management. L Catterton Asia 3 will run for 10 years and seek deals across Asia. While the company's stated average ticket size in Asia is between US$50 million and US$150 million, Mr Bhagat said the size of the latest fund means it will largely focus on transactions north of US$100 million. Examples of investments could be a chain of dental clinics that also offer cosmetic services. BLOOMBERG

Consumer

New York bans foie gras on animal cruelty grounds

Switch Lite sales help Nintendo beat profit estimates

Starbucks beats sales estimates on digital push

LVMH-backed private equity firm closes US$1.45b Asia fund

MindChamps opens A$7m flagship preschool centre in Sydney

New York bans foie gras on animal cruelty grounds

BREAKING

Nov 1, 2019 12:01 AM
Government & Economy

Trump blasts Fed after rate cut, says hurting US competitiveness

[WASHINGTON] US President Donald Trump on Thursday launched a broadside attack on the US Federal Reserve and its...

Oct 31, 2019 11:54 PM
Real Estate

Homes destroyed, hundreds more evacuated as Los Angeles wildfires spread

[SIMI VALLEY] More wildfires ignited near Los Angeles on Thursday, destroying homes and forcing evacuations, as the...

Oct 31, 2019 11:41 PM
Government & Economy

US House lawmakers secure enough votes to pass Trump impeachment rules

[WASHINGTON] Democrats in the US House of Representatives secured enough votes on Thursday to pass legislation...

Oct 31, 2019 11:32 PM
Market Capitalisation

Market Capitalisation

Oct 31, 2019 11:30 PM
Banking & Finance

World record in negative rates has bankers testing no-man's land

[COPENHAGEN] After more than seven years of negative rates, some of Denmark's biggest banks are resorting to...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly