You are here
LVMH boss Arnault's company to buy stake in Lagardere holding firm
[PARIS] Bernard Arnault, the billionaire behind luxury fashion group LVMH, has agreed to buy a stake in the holding company of fellow French billionaire Arnaud Lagardere, according to the holding companies of the two men.
Groupe Arnault and Lagardere Capital & Management (LCM) said in a joint statement that Groupe Arnault would buy a stake equivalent to around one-quarter of the share capital of LCM.
Earlier this month, Lagardere fended off activist fund Amber Capital's attempt to replace the Lagardere supervisory board.
REUTERS
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes