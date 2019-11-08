You are here

Home > Consumer

LVMH does not rule out raising Tiffany bid: sources

Fri, Nov 08, 2019 - 10:26 PM

doc77vzs6qtqw584nit4y1_doc77qh6seighc18w2cpd67.jpg
French luxury giant LVMH has not ruled out raising its initial US$14.5 billion offer to take over US jewelers Tiffany, sources close to the deal told AFP on Friday.
EPA

[NEW YORK] French luxury giant LVMH has not ruled out raising its initial US$14.5 billion offer to take over US jewelers Tiffany, sources close to the deal told AFP on Friday.

The two groups resumed their stalled talks this week after Tiffany's board asked LVMH to reconsider its bid, which the sources said Tiffany believed was too low.

The owner of Louis Vuitton, Dior and Moet & Chandon revealed late last month it was exploring a takeover of Tiffany, most famous for its fine diamonds and luxury silver wedding and engagement rings.

The deal would be among the largest ever for LVMH, giving it a much bigger presence in the United States.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"Raising the price is more than feasible," said one of the sources.

SEE ALSO

Tiffany & Co likely to play hard to get as LVMH awaits answer

A second source, however, said it was unlikely the new offer would stretch as far as the US$135-US$140 per share sought by Tiffany's board.

LVMH's initial offer was for US$120 per share, which values the company at around US$14.5 billion.

If LVMH raises its offer, however, the sources said Tiffany would be prepared to enter exclusive negotiations with the French group - which would give LVMH access to the accounts of its target.

Both sides were said to be eager to reach a deal.

Contacted by AFP, LVMH did not wish to comment. Tiffany did not initially respond to a request for comment.

Tiffany, founded in 1837 and headquartered on glamorous 5th Avenue in New York next to Trump Tower, is the most iconic of US luxury brands, an image reflected in the "Breakfast at Tiffany's" novella by Truman Capote, made into a film with Audrey Hepburn in 1961.

AFP

Consumer

Disney tops earnings estimates ahead of streaming launch

Beyond Meat eyes production in Asia before the end of 2020

China to ban vaping in public places to quash habit among teens

Aussie mates show off their quarter-century Quarter Pounder 'mate'

Ralph Lauren jumps on brisk sales despite Hong Kong protests

Facing shorter holiday season, US retailers rev up faster delivery, early deals

BREAKING

Nov 8, 2019 10:01 PM
Life & Culture

Australian bushfires wipe out half of koala colony, threaten more

[MELBOURNE] Bushfires have wiped out about half the koalas living on a coastal reserve in New South Wales, experts...

Nov 8, 2019 09:42 PM
Companies & Markets

Yoma Strategic flags expected Q2 loss

YOMA Strategic Holdings on Friday flagged an overall loss for the second quarter ended Sept 30, as it will take a...

Nov 8, 2019 09:29 PM
Government & Economy

Billionaires' wealth falls for first time since 2015

[ZURICH] The world's richest people became a little less well off last year, according to a report by UBS and PwC,...

Nov 8, 2019 09:14 PM
Companies & Markets

ISDN Q3 net profit falls 25.5%

ISDN Holdings on Friday posted a 25.5 per cent fall in net profit to S$1.8 million for the third quarter ended Sept...

Nov 8, 2019 09:00 PM
Technology

Indian WhatsApp users ask govt to explain ties with Israeli firm in privacy breach case

[NEW DELHI] A group of Indians including journalists and lawyers whose phones were hacked via Facebook's WhatsApp...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly