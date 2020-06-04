You are here

Home > Consumer

LVMH propels Arnault scion to head up Tag Heuer watches

Thu, Jun 04, 2020 - 11:56 PM

doc7averiwehr9ca0padaj_doc74kbi2vcmsl14au1e6io.jpg
LVMH on Thursday said that Frederic Arnault, one of the younger sons of the luxury goods group's billionaire boss, would take over running watch brand Tag Heuer, joining his siblings in taking on bigger roles within the conglomerate.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[PARIS] LVMH on Thursday said that Frederic Arnault, one of the younger sons of the luxury goods group's billionaire boss, would take over running watch brand Tag Heuer, joining his siblings in taking on bigger roles within the conglomerate.

The Arnault family controls just under half of LVMH, which was vastly expanded through acquisitions under CEO Bernard Arnault, France's richest man, and owns fashion labels such as Louis Vuitton and also champagne and jewellery brands.

Frederic Arnault, 25, will step up at Tag Heuer as of July 1, the company said. He had previously worked at the label, but with a focus on developing its digital activities, at a time when watch brands are struggling to re-invent themselves for a younger clientele and face falling demand. 

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Consumer

Inovio plans human trials for potential Covid-19 vaccine in South Korea in June

Carnival's Princess Cruises extends suspension of some voyages

First Michelin-starred restaurant to close due to Covid-19

Adidas says China sales back to growth faster than expected

Don Agro set to invest S$1.9m to expand storage capacity

South Korea seeks arrest of Samsung heir in succession probe

BREAKING NEWS

Jun 4, 2020 11:36 PM
Government & Economy

Abe's approval rating sinks on rising fears of virus second wave

[TOKYO] The approval rating for Japan Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's government slipped to the lowest in two years in a...

Jun 4, 2020 11:19 PM
Stocks

HKEX says many US-listed Chinese firms plan Hong Kong listings

[NEW YORK] Many US-listed Chinese firms will likely list on the Hong Kong exchange this year, in part because of US...

Jun 4, 2020 10:57 PM
Government & Economy

Police fire pepper spray during Hong Kong Tiananmen memorials

[HONG KONG] Police fired pepper spray at Hong Kong protesters on Thursday who were defying a ban to stage candlelit...

Jun 4, 2020 10:39 PM
Companies & Markets

Sakae expects growth hit from Covid-19

SUSHI chain Sakae Holdings has published an update on how the Covid-19 outbreak is affecting its business, in reply...

Jun 4, 2020 10:20 PM
Government & Economy

EU considers broadening scrutiny of foreign investments

[BRUSSELS] The European Union's executive has proposed broadening scrutiny of foreign investments in the bloc,...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.