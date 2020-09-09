LVMH set to drop planned Tiffany takeover

French luxury goods giant LVMH warned on Wednesday it was set to walk away from its planned US$16 billion takeover of US jeweller Tiffany, due to complications arising over the deal.

LVMH said that its board had received a letter from the French foreign ministry asking it to delay the acquisition of Tiffany to beyond Jan 6, 2021 given the threat of additional US tariffs against French products.

LVMH's statement added that Tiffany had also asked the French group to postpone the closing of the deal to Dec 31 of this year from an already extended deadline of Nov 24.

The company said its board had decided to stick to the terms of the original merger agreement, which states that the deal must be completed by Nov 24.

"As things stand, the Group would therefore not be in a position to carry out the acquisition of Tiffany," it said.

REUTERS