You are here

Home > Consumer

LVMH vows new standards for crocodile farms

Tue, Feb 19, 2019 - 6:28 AM

SL_lvmh_190219_26.jpg
French luxury group LVMH Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Bernard Arnault presents the group's annual results for 2018 at the LVMH headquarters in Paris, on Jan 29, 2019.
PHOTO: AFP

[PARIS] World leader in luxury goods LVMH announced on Monday it would boost measures to ensure a "responsible supply" of crocodile skins.

The giant French retailer said in a statement it would follow new standards for crocodile leather based on criteria "developed and validated by a committee of technical experts".

This would include "the preservation of the species and the respect of local communities" as well as animal well-being, working conditions on the farms and the protection of the environment.

Three farms which supply an LVMH tannery in Singapore have already been certified as meeting the new standards.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

This "guarantees respect for animal well-being," including on-site treatment by veterinarians and quality of living space and food, the statement added.

LVMH said it had already set up full traceability of skins.

Some 20 farms, which supply the tannery, located in Australia, Zambia, Zimbabwe, Kenya, the Philippines and the United States "will be certified by the end of 2020".

The move is "part of a global approach to breeding and proper treatment of the animals".

Animal defence group PETA last April criticised LVMH over conditions for crocodiles and ostriches bred for the fashion industry. LVMH deplored any "association with practices it condemns".

AFP

Consumer

Tighter tax rules on booze and other buys

Chinese company recalls products suspected of African swine fever contamination

Carousell cuts fraud rate by 44% over past year, to launch new features this week

Trade war boogeyman hangs over giant US toy show

After Toys ‘R’ Us demise, no meltdown at biggest US toy expo

Australia's TEG eyes Singapore as launchpad to S-E Asia

Editor's Choice

SLhsk_190219_2.jpg
Feb 19, 2019
Singapore Budget 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore Budget doubles down on restructuring

SL_fw_190219_3.jpg
Feb 19, 2019
Singapore Budget 2019
Government & Economy

Foreign workers quota cut for services sector

Feb 19, 2019
Companies & Markets

DBS housing loans business takes harder hit from cooling measures

Most Read

1 Sales of DR's Secret in China: Best World's best-kept secret?
2 Global Premium Hotels puts 23 hotels on market at S$1.4b
3 Bitter pill to swallow despite Olivia Lum's sweetener to small investors
4 Singapore Budget 2019: 50% personal income tax rebate capped at S$200
5 DBS Q4 net profit rises 10% to S$1.32b; sees high single-digit income growth for 2019

Must Read

SLhsk_190219_2.jpg
Feb 19, 2019
Singapore Budget 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore Budget doubles down on restructuring

SL_fw_190219_3.jpg
Feb 19, 2019
Singapore Budget 2019
Government & Economy

Foreign workers quota cut for services sector

BT_20190219_SMEROBOT_3700073.jpg
Feb 19, 2019
Singapore Budget 2019
Government & Economy

Simplifying schemes for SMEs a key focus: industry watchers

BT_20190219_CAG_3700040.jpg
Feb 19, 2019
Singapore Budget 2019
Government & Economy

Fiscal planning: matching funding with project type

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening