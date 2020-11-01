You are here

Macau's gambling revenues dive 72.5% in Oct

Sun, Nov 01, 2020 - 1:33 PM

Gambling revenue in Macau plunged 72.5 per cent in October year-on-year, extending the steep coronavirus-driven declines of recent months but at a slower pace as visitors to the world's biggest casino hub from mainland China picked up slightly.
PHOTO: REUTERS

October's figure of 7.3 billion patacas (S$1.25 billion) released by Macau's government on Sunday, was in line with analyst expectations of a drop of around 72-74 per cent.

October's figure of 7.3 billion patacas (S$1.25 billion) released by Macau's government on Sunday, was in line with analyst expectations of a drop of around 72-74 per cent.

Gaming revenues have slumped since February due to coronavirus travel restrictions with the last six months posting an over 90 per cent drop.

China resumed Macau tourist visas from Sept 23 but demand has remained tepid due to ongoing coronavirus regulations and muted sentiment from VIP high rollers to gamble.

Fears China is broadening a crackdown on offshore gambling have sparked a rush to withdraw billions of dollars in Macau, threatening a recovery in the coronavirus-stricken economy, executives say.

REUTERS

