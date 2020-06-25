You are here

Home > Consumer

Macy's cuts 3,900 corporate jobs in CEO's plan to shrink company

Thu, Jun 25, 2020 - 9:28 PM

ym-macy's-250620.jpg
Macy's will cut about 3,900 corporate and management jobs to slash costs in an effort to weather the long-term effects of the Covid-19 pandemic on the reeling retail sector.
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

[OHIO] Macy's will cut about 3,900 corporate and management jobs to slash costs in an effort to weather the long-term effects of the Covid-19 pandemic on the reeling retail sector.

The restructuring, announced Thursday, is expected to save the company US$365 million this fiscal year, then about US$630 million a year going forward, it said in a statement.

"We know that we will be a smaller company for the foreseeable future, and our cost base will continue to reflect that moving forward," Chief Executive Officer Jeff Gennette said.

The job cuts are in addition to the staff reductions taking place inside stores, along the Macy's supply chain and in customer support roles. The new round of layoffs adds to fears that many of the measures taken to temporarily furlough employees in the early stages of the pandemic are becoming permanent. The company had 123,000 workers at the end of last year, according to a filing.

The layoff news comes just two weeks after the department-store chain heartened investors by announcing it had reopened 450 stores in some capacity and expected to exit the second quarter with a "clean inventory position." Mr Gennette said at the time reopened stores are performing better than anticipated, initially sending shares soaring.

SEE ALSO

Unilever, rivals mull changes amid global backlash against skin-lightening products

But share prices have sunk 24 per cent since then, as customers in some markets continue to avoid large indoor retail spaces in favour of online ordering, local businesses or - to the fear of many retailers - not spending money on non-essentials at all. The US savings rate hit an all-time high of 33 per cent in April thanks mostly to Covid-19-induced business closures, and some of that frugality seems to be persisting.

The company will take a pre-tax cash charge of about US$180 million related to the restructuring, mostly in the second quarter.

Macy's fell 2.7 per cent to US$6.60 in early trading. The stock is down 60 per cent this year, compared with a 5.6 per cent decline in the S&P 500 Index.

BLOOMBERG

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Consumer

Unilever, rivals mull changes amid global backlash against skin-lightening products

Chuck E Cheese parent files for bankruptcy, another casualty of pandemic

Banyan Tree to open farm, restaurant in Thailand with The Boutique Farmers

California Disneyland delays reopening as virus cases surge

GNC files bankruptcy to manage debt with plan to sell itself

Darkened duty-free shops are fuelling a worldwide chocolate glut

BREAKING NEWS

Jun 25, 2020 09:44 PM
Stocks

US: Wall St opens lower on rising virus cases, elevated jobless claims

[NEW YORK] Wall Street main indexes opened lower on Thursday following their worst day in two weeks, as investors...

Jun 25, 2020 09:38 PM
Government & Economy

Durable goods orders in US surge by most since July 2014

[WASHINGTON] US orders for durable goods jumped in May by the most in nearly six years as nationwide reopenings...

Jun 25, 2020 09:10 PM
Companies & Markets

Japfa hit by weaker demand for poultry in Indonesia amid Covid-19

AGRI-FOOD player Japfa said on Thursday that while its supply chain has not been significantly impacted by Covid-19...

Jun 25, 2020 08:50 PM
Government & Economy

US layoffs stay high as weak demand lingers despite businesses reopening

[WASHINGTON] Weak demand is forcing US employers to lay off workers, keeping new applications for unemployment...

Jun 25, 2020 08:44 PM
Government & Economy

IMF warns markets at risk of correction after run-up

[WASHINGTON] Markets for stocks and other risky assets could suffer a second swoon if the coronavirus spreads more...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.