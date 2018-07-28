You are here

Home > Consumer

Main Thyssenkrupp shareholder opposes group break-up

Sat, Jul 28, 2018 - 7:36 AM

2018-07-17T110102Z_1739773859_RC1FBA1DA2C0_RTRMADP_3_THYSSENKRUPP-CHAIRMAN.JPG
German industrial giant Thyssenkrupp's biggest shareholder on Friday strongly opposed calls by activist investors to break up the venerable institution, as it battles through a leadership crisis.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[FRANKFURT] German industrial giant Thyssenkrupp's biggest shareholder on Friday strongly opposed calls by activist investors to break up the venerable institution, as it battles through a leadership crisis.

"There will be no break-up of the company on my watch," Ursula Gather told German news weekly Der Spiegel.

"Job security" and "the principles of the social market economy" took precedence over a desire by some to cash in, she said.

Mr Gather heads the Krupp Foundation, Thyssenkrupp's largest and most influential shareholder with a 21 per cent stake in the sprawling group that makes everything from elevators and submarines to car components.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The 207-year-old firm has been in turmoil ever since two bosses quit after clashing with investors pushing for an aggressive restructuring, including the spin-off of the most profitable units.

Chief executive Heinrich Hiesinger quit in early July, shortly after completing a landmark deal merging Thyssenkrupp's steel activities with India's Tata.

Supervisory board chief Ulrich Lehner followed him out the door soon after, warning of the "loss of many jobs" if shareholders like Swedish investment firm Cevian and the US hedge fund Elliott got their way.

Union leaders and the German government have also spoken out against attempts to break up Thyssenkrupp, which employs some 159,000 people worldwide and reported revenues of 41.5 billion euros (S$66.06 billion) in its 2016-2017 financial year.

"The government is counting on Thyssenkrupp remaining an integrated industrial group," an economy ministry spokeswoman said this month, urging all sides to work "constructively" towards a solution.

AFP

Editor's Choice

cs-generic13June-03.jpg
Jul 28, 2018
Real Estate

Private home price increases to moderate rest of the year

BT_20180728_JQGRAB28_3514607.jpg
Jul 28, 2018
Startups

Ruling Grab-Uber deal anti-competitive 'may hurt innovation'

BT_20180728_NRBRUNCH28P1_3514212.jpg
Jul 28, 2018
Brunch

Ultra-long haul flights take off

Most Read

1 70,000 members' data stolen, but Sias unaware for 5 years
2 Singapore's top 50 tycoons get 11% richer; 3 newcomers join list: Forbes
3 Tee Land ditches en bloc purchase of East Coast condo
4 Teck Guan Ville collective sale with Tee Land called off due to cooling measures
5 Construction in for long winter as cooling measures dash hopes
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

cs-generic13June-03.jpg
Jul 28, 2018
Real Estate

Private home price increases to moderate rest of the year

bp_sgretail_270718_75.jpg
Jul 28, 2018
Real Estate

Central area retail rents, prices resume slide after short recovery

LZW_7488_edited.jpg
Jul 28, 2018
Real Estate

Strong net absorption of office space in first half

BT_20180728_JQGRAB28_3514607.jpg
Jul 28, 2018
Startups

Ruling Grab-Uber deal anti-competitive 'may hurt innovation'

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening