You are here

Home > Consumer

Malaysia to charge second glove maker over poor worker accommodation

Mon, Dec 28, 2020 - 12:30 PM

af_gloveaccommodations_281220.jpg
Malaysia aims to file 30 charges against glove maker Brightway Holdings and two of its subsidiaries, after raids that found workers'accommodation was not up to legal standards.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE

[KUALA LUMPUR] Malaysia aims to file 30 charges against glove maker Brightway Holdings and two of its subsidiaries, after raids that found workers'accommodation was not up to legal standards.

The Labour Department, part of the Ministry of Human Resources, conducted a raid on one of the glove-making factory in Kajang district, just outside Kuala Lumpur, last week where they found workers living in cramped, dirty shipping containers stacked behind the premises.

The ministry said in a statement late on Sunday it had found"facilities that do not meet the minimum standard specifications" and the employer did not have a proper certificate of accommodation.

Brightway did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The ministry said it was in the process of completing investigation papers against Brightway and its subsidiaries Biopro and La Glove.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

Malaysia is the world's top producer of rubber gloves and its factories have been particularly busy meeting orders since the novel coronavirus pandemic began.

The charges come as Malaysia steps up scrutiny of workers accommodation at glove manufacturing firms after a Covid-19 outbreak at Top Glove Corp, the world's biggest maker of medical gloves.

Malaysia said this month it would file charges against Top Glove because of poor worker accommodation, which it found to be cramped and poorly ventilated.

Malaysia has seen a spike in coronavirus cases since September, with more than 105,000 cases and 452 Covid-19 deaths reported as of Sunday.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Dec 28, 2020 12:09 PM
Banking & Finance

Japan a hard sell for bankers when taxman can take half

[TOKYO] Japan's push to make itself a more attractive financial hub faces a taxing problem if it is to stop the drip...

Dec 28, 2020 11:57 AM
Government & Economy

With just days to go, Britain urges business to prepare for end of Brexit transition

[LONDON] Britain on Monday urged businesses to prepare for Brexit, just days before a transition period designed to...

Dec 28, 2020 11:56 AM
Energy & Commodities

Gold gains 1 per cent as Trump signs stimulus bill

[BENGALURU] Gold prices jumped 1 per cent on Monday as the metal's appeal as an inflation hedge was boosted by news...

Dec 28, 2020 11:43 AM
Energy & Commodities

Oil steadies with virus pessimism balanced by US stimulus

[SINGAPORE] Oil steadied in Asian trading - after posting its first weekly loss since October - as pessimism over a...

Dec 28, 2020 11:32 AM
Energy & Commodities

Gold set for best close in seven weeks as Trump signs stimulus

GOLD headed for the highest close in seven weeks after President Donald Trump signed a US$900 billion coronavirus...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Stocks to watch: First Reit, BRC Asia, Hong Lai Huat, Pan Ocean

Alibaba Group increases share repurchase programme to US$10b

First Reit announces proposed rights issue at S$0.20 per unit to raise S$158.2m

Singapore digital banks face hard slog but incumbents can't sit pretty either

Bitcoin faces regulatory scrutiny after record-breaking rally

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for