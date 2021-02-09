 Malaysia's gravity-defying lion dancers brought down to earth by pandemic, Consumer - THE BUSINESS TIMES

Malaysia's gravity-defying lion dancers brought down to earth by pandemic

Tue, Feb 09, 2021 - 10:29 AM

During normal Lunar New Year celebrations, one of Malaysia's leading lion dance troupes puts on gravity-defying performances by leaping in full costume between poles, to the beat of drums and crashing of cymbals and gongs.
[MUAR, Malaysia] During normal Lunar New Year celebrations, one of Malaysia's leading lion dance troupes puts on gravity-defying performances by leaping in full costume between poles, to the beat of drums and crashing of cymbals and gongs.

The traditional Chinese lion dance has long been...

