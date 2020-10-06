You are here

Malaysia's Top Glove raises remediation payment to migrant workers

Tue, Oct 06, 2020 - 7:46 PM

file7cmyj8oapzacom93bau.jpg
Malaysia's Top Glove has raised the amount it will repay migrant workers for recruitment fees after verification work completed by an independent consultant.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE

[KUALA LUMPUR] Malaysia's Top Glove has raised the amount it will repay migrant workers for recruitment fees after verification work completed by an independent consultant, it said on Tuesday.

"The remediation will now be based on the revised sum of approximately RM136 million (S$44.5 million), in accordance with recommendations by the independent consultant,"the company said.

It had previously said it estimated RM53 million in remediation for the recruitment fees paid by the migrant workers to agents or other parties.

The glove maker, largest in the world, was banned its imports by the US Customs and Border Protection in July over allegations that it used forced labour.

Top Glove said migrant workers will receive remediation over the next 10 months, from this month. It has made two remediation payments in August and September.

Top Glove said it is following up closely with the US Customs to resolve and revoke the detention order on its goods.

REUTERS

New Silkroutes says Goh Jin Hian suitable to remain as chairman despite lawsuit

Ikea Singapore FY20 revenue falls 10.9%; hiring staff for new Jem outlet

Abu Dhabi to create food & beverage giant under ADQ

Embattled 'Los Angeles Times' seeking new editor

Last orders for Paris bars - for now at least

Goh Jin Hian steps down as Cordlife chairman amid IPP lawsuit

