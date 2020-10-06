Malaysia's Top Glove raises remediation payment to migrant workers

Malaysia's Top Glove has raised the amount it will repay migrant workers for recruitment fees after verification work completed by an independent consultant.

[KUALA LUMPUR] Malaysia's Top Glove has raised the amount it will repay migrant workers for recruitment fees after verification work completed by an independent consultant, it said on Tuesday.

"The remediation will now be based on the revised sum of approximately RM136 million (S$44.5 million), in accordance with recommendations by the independent consultant,"the company said.

It had previously said it estimated RM53 million in remediation for the recruitment fees paid by the migrant workers to agents or other parties.

The glove maker, largest in the world, was banned its imports by the US Customs and Border Protection in July over allegations that it used forced labour.

Top Glove said migrant workers will receive remediation over the next 10 months, from this month. It has made two remediation payments in August and September.

Top Glove said it is following up closely with the US Customs to resolve and revoke the detention order on its goods.

