You are here

Home > Consumer

Marks & Spencer challenges supermarkets with big food stores

Thu, May 23, 2019 - 5:50 AM

BT_20190523_MARKS_3789103.jpg
M&S also plans to pilot “a renewal brand format and modernisation” programme in some of its ageing large store.
PHOTO: REUTERS

London

MARKS & Spencer Group Plc plans to open more large food stores, shifting away from a strategy of expanding smaller convenience outlets as it prepares for an alliance with online grocer Ocado Group Plc.

The prospect of another costly store revamp as profit falls weighed on the UK retailer's shares, which declined as much as 5.4 per cent early Wednesday. Marks & Spencer said a £601 million (S$1 billion) shareholder rights issue to finance the Ocado deal was fully underwritten.

Multiple shifts in strategy have sown confusion about the retailer's plans. As Marks & Spencer opens new food stores with improved parking and a broader range, it has been moving to close other outlets that also sell clothing and housewares.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The new approach marks a shift of strategy from a recent focus on expanding M&S Simply Food convenience outlets, some of which the company said it will now close, too.

"Our strategy is as much about rightsizing, relocating and new openings as it is about store closures," chief executive officer Steve Rowe said on a call.

The changes mark a greater push into Britain's full-range grocery sector, which is already crowded, with the likes of Tesco Plc seeking to fend off new competition from German discounters Lidl and Aldi, while J Sainsbury Plc tried unsuccessfully to combine with Walmart Inc's Asda.

After a 10 per cent decline in its annual profit, M&S also plans to pilot "a renewal brand format and modernisation" programme in some of its ageing large stores. It said it needs to provide a more contemporary environment to encourage more people to buy its clothing and home products.

The news came as the retailer reported mixed financial results, with profit falling for another year but coming in just ahead of expectations. Full-year sales fell slightly more than analysts predicted in the clothing and home business, but a bit less than they reckoned for the food unit. The Ocado fundraising will represent about 20 per cent of M&S's existing issued share capital.

The company has failed to keep up with the rise of e-commerce and wrestles with the crisis on the UK's shopping streets, where Brexit has weighed on consumer sentiment. Marks & Spencer's latest turnaround programme is being led by chairman Archie Norman and Mr Rowe. BLOOMBERG

Consumer

Gene-altered pigs may stop deadly virus

Macau's junket king plans to lure VIPs back to casino tables in Vietnam

Blood test can predict dementia. Trouble is, there's no cure

Rise and rise of mobile payments in Asia

Japan’s biggest phone companies look at pulling Huawei handsets

SoftBank brand Ymobile to delay launch of Huawei P30 Lite phone

Editor's Choice

May 23, 2019
Government & Economy

S$33m missing from JLC law firm; lawyer uncontactable

BT_20190523_JPHUAWEI_3789218.jpg
May 23, 2019
Technology

Mobile phone resellers shun Huawei handsets for now

May 23, 2019
Companies & Markets

Temasek-linked PE vehicle to issue US$600m bonds

Most Read

1 Stop it! Japan anti-groper app becomes smash hit
2 US is dealing itself a losing hand with Japan
3 Westpac Singapore pulls rug from under 300 mortgage customers
4 LTA sells S$1.4b bond, its second mega deal in 2019
5 Temasek-linked PE vehicle Astrea V to issue US$600m bonds

Must Read

BP_Clifford Lee_230519_2.jpg
May 23, 2019
Banking & Finance

LTA sells S$1.4b bond, its second mega deal in 2019

May 23, 2019
Government & Economy

S$33m missing from JLC law firm; lawyer uncontactable

BP_BEYOND Meat_230519_5.jpg
May 23, 2019
Opinion

Fake meat good, fake news bad

BP_hack_230519_6.jpg
May 23, 2019
Government & Economy

Organisations may receive lower fines if they admit role in data breaches

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening