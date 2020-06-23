You are here

Home > Consumer

Mastercard acquires Finicity with US$825m deal

Tue, Jun 23, 2020 - 10:26 PM

doc7b55emmkexs1aw98zo6f_doc73skrscfqis7gj1wf51.jpg
Mastercard is making a deeper push into financial data with an US$825 million deal to acquire technology firm Finicity.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[NEW YORK] Mastercard is making a deeper push into financial data with an US$825 million deal to acquire technology firm Finicity.

The purchase helps Mastercard give banks the ability to speed up credit decisions or improve account verification processes, using Finicity technology that lets companies share consumers' financial data.

"Finicity has a proven business, built on partnerships with thousands of banks and fintechs, similar to us," Mastercard President Michael Miebach said in a statement Tuesday. "Finicity also shares our commitment to consumer-centric data practices, ensuring consumers have a say in how and where their information should be used."

Mastercard said the deal, which is expected to close by the end of the year, won't be "incrementally dilutive" for more than two years. Finicity's existing shareholders also have the potential for an additional earn-out of as much as US$160 million if performance targets are met, Mastercard said.

BLOOMBERG

SEE ALSO

GrabPay extends reach with launch of virtual prepaid card in the Philippines

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Consumer

Amazon pledges US$2b to projects fighting climate change

Turkey strives to revive virus-hit tourist sector

Sanofi eyes approval of Covid-19 vaccine by first half of 2021

Hot stock: Wilmar up 7% at midday break, prompting SGX query

Tokyo Disney Resort to reopen on July 1

Couch dining to withstand restaurant reopenings, Jefferies says

BREAKING NEWS

Jun 23, 2020 09:58 PM
Consumer

Amazon pledges US$2b to projects fighting climate change

[WASHINGTON] Amazon on Tuesday pledged to invest US$2 billion in projects aimed at combatting climate change,...

Jun 23, 2020 09:45 PM
Stocks

US: Wall St opens higher ahead of business activity data

[NEW YORK] Wall Street's main indexes opened higher and the Nasdaq hit a record high on Tuesday as investors took...

Jun 23, 2020 09:42 PM
Companies & Markets

Intraco disposes 41.27% stake in Dynamic Colours for S$19.5m

SINGAPORE-LISTED trading firm Intraco announced on Tuesday that it has disposed its 41.27 per cent stake in resin-...

Jun 23, 2020 09:35 PM
Government & Economy

Cheers as UK announces pubs reopening in England

[LONDON] Pubs in England will reopen on July 4, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Tuesday, as he unveiled an...

Jun 23, 2020 09:21 PM
Companies & Markets

Hong Leong provides loans for SMEs with cash flow issues amid Covid-19

HONG Leong Finance said on Tuesday that it has launched its Business Loans Campaign to provide more small and medium...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.