Mastercard faces prospect of £14b class action

[NEW YORK] Mastercard faces the prospect of a £14 billion (S$24.6 billion) UK lawsuit after losing another battle at the country's highest court over a potential class action.

The Supreme Court ruled in favour of a group behind a proposed British suit that would be the largest case of its kind. The group, representing some 46 million consumers, is pursuing a case against Mastercard over swipe fees, which courts have declared unfair.

Mastercard has faced numerous lawsuits since European Union courts said its cross-border payment fees unfairly restricted competition. The long-running case, which started in 2016, will now go back before a specialist tribunal.

The decision was handed down following the death of Judge Brian Kerr, who had presided over the hearing. His vote would have led to a 3-2 ruling to dismiss the appeal. After his death, two dissenting judges dropped their opposition.

The decision comes after the Supreme Court in June ruled against Mastercard and Visa in a similar case brought by some of the largest British retailers over the fees, levied by banks at rates set by the card companies each time a credit card is swiped at a register.

Stay updated with

BT newsletters Sign up By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions. Your feedback is important to us Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

The ruling also paves the way for further consumer class-action lawsuits, which were possible by a 2015 law change but have struggled to get traction.

BLOOMBERG