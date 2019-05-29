You are here

Home > Consumer

Mental health app raises US$50m as digital therapy grows

Wed, May 29, 2019 - 8:43 PM

[NEW YORK] A startup whose app connects people with mental health clinicians for counseling through text messages and video chats raised US$50 million and forged ties with the biggest US health insurer, a sign that the market for delivering psychotherapy remotely is growing.

The company, Talkspace, said Wednesday that the investment round led by Revolution Growth brings the total amount it has raised so far to about US$110 million. Its deal with Optum, a unit of UnitedHealth Group Inc, will make the Talkspace app available to about 2 million Optum customers.

About 57 million adults had mental health or substance-use conditions in 2017, and about 70 per cent of them received no treatment, according to federal estimates.

"It's what we would call a failed market," said Oren Frank, chief executive officer of Talkspace, who co-founded the company with his wife, Roni Frank, in 2012.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Based in New York, Talkspace connects people with a network of 5,000 licenced therapists. For a fee starting at US$49 a week, users can leave text, voice and video messages with counselors who respond five days a week. Customers can pay more for live video chats.

Talkspace is one of several companies selling low-cost, high-tech alternatives to regular in-person therapy visits. Competitors include apps like Ginger and BetterHelp. Larger telehealth companies such as MDLive and Teladoc deliver remote mental health services as well as consultations for physical illnesses.

Investment in digital health companies grew to US$8.1 billion in the US in 2018, according to data compiled by investment firm Rock Health. Health-care providers "are trying to extend beyond their physical geographic reach to one that's more a virtual geographic reach," said Gurpreet Singh, who specialises in health care at consultant PwC.

About three-quarters of doctors have recommended a digital app to patients, and a similar number of patients said they received in-person care that could have been delivered remotely, according to PwC research. The US Food and Drug Administration has cleared prescription mobile apps intended to help people in treatment for substance-use disorders stick to their programs.

The emergence of therapy apps comes at a time when insurers are facing lawsuits and complaints from advocates and regulators over the persistent difficulty many people face getting care for mental health and substance abuse.

Although much of Talkspace's business comes from retail customers who pay directly, Frank said the service is increasingly being packaged into employer benefit plans. With the new members added through the Optum agreement, a total of about 5 million people will have access to Talkspace through health plans, employee-assistance programs or educational organizations.

At any given period, the number of customers using Talkspace is in the "high tens of thousands," Mr Frank said.

Norwest Venture Partners, Qumra Capital, Spark Capital and Compound Ventures, all of which previously invested in the company, joined Revolution in the latest round. The startup's valuation is now in "the mid-hundreds of millions," Mr Frank said. The company declined to disclose its revenue.

The infusion of capital will help Talkspace expand its commercial partnerships like the Optum deal. Mr Frank said it also hopes to offer the product in China next year.

There's little definitive research that shows how digital therapy compares with in-person visits. Talkspace says people may benefit from more frequent exchanges with counselors. Online treatment can also reach people who can't get in-person appointments or resist visiting therapists because of the perceived stigma, the company said.

"We are building this body of evidence, publication by publication," said Neil Leibowitz, chief medical officer at Talkspace.

BLOOMBERG

Consumer

Australia sues Sony for refusing refunds on faulty PlayStation games

Chinese firm overstates cash by 29.9b yuan using false documents

Pokemon Co developing sleep-based gaming app, plans 2020 launch

Valuetronics FY19 profit down 2.6%, to pay out 20 HK cents per share

Landmark US opioid trial begins in Oklahoma

M1: One base plan to replace all mobile plans

Editor's Choice

BT_20190529_JLFINTECH_3794214.jpg
May 29, 2019
Companies & Markets

Fintechs rethink IPO rush amid weak debuts, healthy funding options

BT_20190529_YOMETRO2934FX_3794580.jpg
May 29, 2019
Companies & Markets

Metro's new CEO outlines growth plans

BT_20190529_KRTHONG29_3794538.jpg
May 29, 2019
Real Estate

Allied Tech executive director in S$129m fast property flip

Most Read

1 Missing lawyer resigns from directorships
2 Singapore is 8th most powerful country in Asia-Pacific; China closes in on US for top spot: think-tank
3 M1 to replace its 19 mobile plans with one base plan each for SIM-only and handset
4 Singapore business body pushing for fair rent terms from private landlords
5 Allied Tech executive director in S$129m fast property flip

Must Read

MAS.jpg
May 29, 2019
Government & Economy

MAS says it does not manipulate Singapore dollar for export advantage

doc75k4sy902xwedqesh5u_doc74vssne1vco1bwc1f2wj.jpg
May 29, 2019
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

file74udy212eag1k0skvcz1.jpg
May 29, 2019
Companies & Markets

Hyflux in talks with 7 parties, will pick a suitor by mid-June

lwx_office worker_290519_39.jpg
May 29, 2019
Government & Economy

More employees saw pay rise last year as growth in real wages picks up: MOM

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening