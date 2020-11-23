Merck buys OncoImmune for US$425m to gain Covid drug

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Hello, your email is unverified. Please confirm for access to all your SPH accounts. RESEND VERIFICATION EMAIL
[NEW JERSEY] Merck agreed to acquire privately held biopharma company OncoImmune for an upfront payment of US$425 million in cash to gain a potential therapy for severe Covid-19.
OncoImmune shareholders will also be eligible for payments based on sales and on the achievement of certain...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes