You are here

Home > Consumer

Merck buys OncoImmune for US$425m to gain Covid drug

Mon, Nov 23, 2020 - 11:16 PM

file7ccvo7y5g1yp9oarcwx.jpg
Merck agreed to acquire privately held biopharma company OncoImmune for an upfront payment of US$425 million in cash to gain a potential therapy for severe Covid-19.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[NEW JERSEY] Merck agreed to acquire privately held biopharma company OncoImmune for an upfront payment of US$425 million in cash to gain a potential therapy for severe Covid-19.

OncoImmune shareholders will also be eligible for payments based on sales and on the achievement of certain...

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Consumer

AstraZeneca says Covid-19 'vaccine for the world' can be 90% effective

Smelling blood, Huawei's Chinese mobile rivals look to capitalise on its US woes

The world's famed shopping streets are preparing for the worst

Danone to cut up to 2,000 jobs, aiming to save S$1.6b

Iceland wants to restart tourism, but only for the wealthy

Australia's Bega Cheese plans S$539m buyout of Kirin dairy arm: source

BREAKING NEWS

Nov 23, 2020 11:29 PM
Transport

GM must recall 5.9m vehicles for air bag issue, says safety agency

[WASHINGTON] General Motors must recall 5.9 million vehicles with Takata air bag inflators after a US safety agency...

Nov 23, 2020 11:23 PM
Technology

Snap to pay US$1m a day to creators for Spotlight videos

[SANTA MONICA] Snap is rolling out a new tool for its Snapchat app to feature popular videos, called Spotlight, and...

Nov 23, 2020 11:19 PM
Companies & Markets

SPH Reit manager defends not disclosing key personnel salaries

THE manager of SPH Reit on Monday defended its decision not to disclose the salaries of its key management personnel...

Nov 23, 2020 10:41 PM
Stocks

US: Wall St opens higher as vaccine progress fuels recovery hopes

[NEW YORK] Wall Street's main indexes opened higher on Monday as hopes that the first Covid-19 vaccine could be...

Nov 23, 2020 10:37 PM
Consumer

AstraZeneca says Covid-19 'vaccine for the world' can be 90% effective

[LONDON] AstraZeneca said on Monday its Covid-19 vaccine could be around 90 per cent effective, giving the world's...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

A third of Singaporeans facing difficulty in home loan repayments: poll

Top Glove to temporarily shut 28 factories as over 2,000 workers test positive for Covid-19

Starburst chairman surrenders travel documents to CPIB

Hot stock: Sembmarine shoots up 9%, partly led by renewed merger hopes

MAS chief proposes full digitalisation of China-Asean trade route

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for