Merck starts recruitment for Covid-19 vaccine trial

Sat, Sep 12, 2020 - 11:47 AM

nz_vaccine_120967.jpg
US drugmaker Merck & Co has begun recruiting participants to its early-stage Covid-19 vaccine study, according to the government database clinicaltrials.gov.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[BENGALURU] US drugmaker Merck & Co has begun recruiting participants to its early-stage Covid-19 vaccine study, according to the government database clinicaltrials.gov.

The Phase One/Two trial, which is based in Belgium, aims to recruit 260 healthy participants to test the...

