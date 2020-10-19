You are here

Home > Consumer

Mining billionaire Forrest buys famed Australian bootmaker RM Williams

Mon, Oct 19, 2020 - 11:44 AM

rk_AndrewForrest_191020.jpg
Australian mining billionaire Andrew Forrest said his private company bought bootmaker RM Williams from a fund backed by French fashion giant LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE, returning ownership of the famed fashion label to its home country after six years.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[SYDNEY] Australian mining billionaire Andrew Forrest said his private company bought bootmaker RM Williams from a fund backed by French fashion giant LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE, returning ownership of the famed fashion label to its home country after six years.

In a statement, the Fortescue Metals Group Ltd founder and major shareholder said he was "incredibly proud and humbled" to bring back the manufacturing icon which had "a long and proud history of high-quality Australian craftsmanship".

Mr Forrest did not disclose a price but the Australian Financial Review reported it was about A$190 million (S$183 million). That would represent a mark-down from the roughly A$500 million that local media reported was RM Williams's valuation when LVMH-backed private equity firm L Catterton put the asset up for sale in 2019.

When L Catterton took over RM Williams in 2014, the Outback-themed company was valued at about A$104 million. A representative for the unit of the French fashion giant declined to comment on Monday.

Fashion retailers around the world have experienced a sharp decline in sales since the Covid-19 outbreak prompted border closures and stay-home orders as governments attempted to slow the spread of the virus.

SEE ALSO

China's next problem: recycling 26 million tons of discarded clothes

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

For 88-year-old RM Williams, which has 900 staff in Australia, that meant temporarily closing its Adelaide factory.

It has since reopened most of its 68 retail outlets which are largely on the country's east coast.

Australian swimsuit maker Seafolly Pty Ltd, also backed by LVMH, appointed administrators in June, citing a sales downturn from the coronavirus.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Consumer

A kimchi disaster is brewing after cabbage fields crippled

Alibaba shops for hypermarket chain Sun Art in US$3.6b deal

SK Jewellery suspends trading after close of privatisation offer

SingPost to buy stake in Australia fourth-party logistics service firm for A$85m

China's next problem: recycling 26 million tons of discarded clothes

Crown Resorts says financial crime agency to probe Melbourne unit

BREAKING NEWS

Oct 19, 2020 12:02 PM
Consumer

A kimchi disaster is brewing after cabbage fields crippled

[SEOUL] A series of typhoons in South Korea this summer has left the country blindsided by a kimchi catastrophe.

Oct 19, 2020 11:52 AM
Stocks

Asia: Markets rise on US stimulus hope, China growth falls short

[HONG KONG] Asian markets rose on Monday on lingering hopes for a new US stimulus package, though Shanghai and Hong...

Oct 19, 2020 11:33 AM
Energy & Commodities

Opec+ faces growing pressure to change course as ministers meet grant

[NEW YORK] When OPEC and its allies met last month, Saudi Arabia's energy minister dared oil speculators to test his...

Oct 19, 2020 11:21 AM
Transport

Thai Sept domestic car sales fall 4.1% y-o-y: industry federation

[BANGKOK] Domestic car sales in Thailand shrank for a 16th straight month in September, down 4.1 per cent from a...

Oct 19, 2020 11:11 AM
Government & Economy

Over S$5.5b in Jobs Support Scheme payouts to be disbursed from Oct 29

OVER S$5.5 billion in payouts under the Jobs Support Scheme (JSS) will be disbursed to more than 140,000 employers...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Dysons sell Wallich Residence triplex penthouse for S$62m

Stocks to watch: SingPost, Biolidics, Keppel DC Reit, DBS, SATS, Metech

DBS' new ESG outperformance trade banks on a 'quality tilt'

Fraud, rules and thin margins putting global banks off commodity financing

Singapore stocks open higher on Monday; STI up 0.4%

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for