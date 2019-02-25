You are here

MILAN FASHION WEEK

Missoni glitters with a sparkling line

Mon, Feb 25, 2019 - 5:50 AM

BT_20190225_KELMISSONI25_3705471.jpg
Glitter lame and shimmer featured heavily in the Missoni line: on dresses, trouser suits, tops and long scarves.
PHOTO: REUTERS

Milan

MISSONI took fashionistas back to the 1970s at its Milan Fashion Week show on Saturday, with the Italian luxury label presenting plenty of shimmer and sparkle.

In a blue-lit venue, Missoni, which is known for its multi-coloured printed knits, said it turned to the decade when "volumes were long, lean and liquid, and fashion danced around the body" for the Autumn/Winter 2019 collection that featured both womenswear and menswear.

Artistic director Angela Missoni kicked off the show by sending out models wrapped in patterned coats in soft colours, hooded scarves and flowing striped capes.

Wide-leg trousers and satin-like or shimmering jumpsuits echoed 1970s fashion. Glitter lame and shimmer featured heavily in the line: on dresses, trouser suits, tops and long scarves.

Sparkling pierrot collars topped plenty of outfits, which were accessorised with rolled up woolly hats and, at times, arm warmers. Models wore large fabric belts on top of their clothes, including coats, that were tied at the back.

The fashion house, founded in 1953 as a knitwear company, said it was "stepping into the blue of a chroma key" for the line, hopping back and forth between past and present.

The colour palette, as usual for Missoni, featured an array of tones and shades.

"The Missoni chroma key is a door that connects different moments in the history of a fashion house that's been active for more than six decades and has endlessly explored every path of knitwear," show notes read.

Missoni, known for its signature flamed ziz-zag "Fiammoto" pattern, also offered plenty of other prints at the show, including mosaic-like and wavy. Models also wore jacquard coats.

For men, there were colourful shiny as well as print suits, patterned shirts worn over polonecks, and plenty of knits. REUTERS

