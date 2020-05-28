Moderna extends lipids deal to boost Covid-19 vaccine candidate output

Get our introductory offer at only
[BENGALURU] Moderna has extended a deal to secure large volumes of the lipids used to produce its experimental Covid-19 vaccine as the US biotech looks to build capacity and produce enough doses to meet expected global demand.
The company on Thursday signed an agreement with Swiss firm...
