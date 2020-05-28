You are here

Moderna extends lipids deal to boost Covid-19 vaccine candidate output

Thu, May 28, 2020 - 7:49 PM

Moderna has extended a deal to secure large volumes of the lipids used to produce its experimental Covid-19 vaccine as the US biotech looks to build capacity and produce enough doses to meet expected global demand.
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

[BENGALURU] Moderna has extended a deal to secure large volumes of the lipids used to produce its experimental Covid-19 vaccine as the US biotech looks to build capacity and produce enough doses to meet expected global demand.

The company on Thursday signed an agreement with Swiss firm...

