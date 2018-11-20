You are here

Home > Consumer

Mondelez hires Morgan Stanley to study Tim Tam bid

Tue, Nov 20, 2018 - 2:57 PM

doc72uggpjnhv711qvc56q6_doc6u6ppmdihftq9n399oy.jpg
Mondelez International Inc. is working with Morgan Stanley as it studies a bid for Arnott's Biscuits, the Australian maker of Tim Tams, and Danish butter-cookie producer Kelsen Group, people familiar with the matter said.
SPH

[HONG KONG] Mondelez International Inc. is working with Morgan Stanley as it studies a bid for Arnott's Biscuits, the Australian maker of Tim Tams, and Danish butter-cookie producer Kelsen Group, people familiar with the matter said.

Australian buyout firm Pacific Equity Partners is also considering an offer for the Campbell Soup Co. brands, which may fetch as much as US$3 billion, according to the people. The assets have separately drawn interest from other potential bidders including Kraft Heinz Co., the people said, asking not to be identified because the information is private.

For Mondelez, a deal would add to existing brands that include Cadbury chocolates and Oreo cookies. No final decisions have been made, and there's no certainty the suitors will proceed to submit bids, the people said.

Campbell Soup said in August that it's planning to sell its international and fresh food businesses after a three-month review. The company, which is under pressure from activist investor Dan Loeb to replace board members and sell businesses, laid out plans to reevaluate its portfolio of brands.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Representatives for Kraft Heinz, Mondelez, Morgan Stanley and Pacific Equity Partners declined to comment.

"Campbell International will be attractive to many different types of buyers because of its strong brands and position in the market," Campbell said in a statement Monday. "We're focused on completing this transaction in a timely and disciplined manner that maximizes value." The company declined to comment further.

Kraft Heinz, which owns Planters peanut butter and Maxwell House coffee, agreed this month to sell its Canadian natural cheese business to Parmalat for C$1.6 billion (S$1.65 billion).

Sydney-based Pacific Equity Partners has a track record of making consumer-focused purchases. Its current portfolio include bakery products maker Allied Pinnacle, frozen pie brand Patties Foods and honey producer Manuka Health.

Any transaction will add to the US$128.7 billion of acquisitions involving food companies this year, data compiled by Bloomberg show. Arnott's Biscuits, whose products include their namesake cookies as well as chocolate-coated Tim Tams, started out in 1865 as a bakery near Sydney, according to its website. It currently employs about 2,400 staff in Australia and several thousand people across Asia Pacific.

Kelsen Group owns Royal Dansk butter cookies, known for their round blue tins, and Denmark's Kjeldsens.

BLOOMBERG

Consumer

Fishing nations fail in bid to cut quotas for depleted bigeye tuna

JD founder struggles to calm investors after slowdown, arrest

Flagging Victoria's Secret announces new lingerie CEO

Canada Post seeks holiday truce with striking workers

World wine output rises 13% after disastrous year

Toys 'R' Us Asia just wants to grow up

Editor's Choice

BT_20181120_ABBT12BYJU_3622097.jpg
Nov 20, 2018
Government & Economy

Business climate worsens, but Singapore's prospects still beat China's, survey finds

AK_lazwebsite_1911.jpg
Nov 20, 2018
Government & Economy

Internet economy in South-east Asia to top US$240b by 2025: study

BT_20181120_ABTOYS20_3622033.jpg
Nov 20, 2018
Companies & Markets

Toys 'R' Us Asia just wants to grow up

Most Read

1 EMs more open to new technology, innovations: Nielsen
2 Latest profit misses trigger flurry of downgrades for Singapore stocks
3 Business climate worsens, but Singapore's prospects still beat China's, survey finds
4 Hyflux Ltd sells stake in Indonesian bottled water firm for S$32m
5 SIA flight to Paris early Monday morning returns to Changi Airport after drop in cabin pressure

Must Read

dbs1.jpg
Nov 20, 2018
Companies & Markets

DBS makes new appointments to boost transaction banking

AK_Hyflux_3110.jpg
Nov 20, 2018
Stocks

Stocks to watch: Hotel Properties Limited, Hyflux, SATS

BT_20181120_ABBT12BYJU_3622097.jpg
Nov 20, 2018
Government & Economy

Business climate worsens, but Singapore's prospects still beat China's, survey finds

Nov 20, 2018
Real Estate

Homeowners who opposed collective sale must still pay stamp duty: Lawrence Wong

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening