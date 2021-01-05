You are here

Home > Consumer

Mondelez to buy rest of chocolate-bar maker Hu: WSJ

Tue, Jan 05, 2021 - 8:47 AM

[BENGALURU] Mondelez International Inc is nearing a deal to buy Hu Master Holdings in a transaction that values the chocolate-bar maker at more than US$250 million, the Wall Street Journal reported Monday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The Oreo maker said in April 2019 it had made a minority investment in Hu as part of an effort to double down on its snacking portfolio, noting that Hu, founded in 2012, had gained a devoted following for its vegan and paleo-friendly chocolates.

It did not disclose the size of its stake.

Mondelez told Reuters on Monday it could not provide further details.

The report said the deal could be announced this week.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

As consumers work from home during the Covid-19 pandemic, demand for snacks perceived as healthy has shot up.

The spike in demand has led to several major packaged food producers buying upstart snacks labels, with candy maker Mars Inc saying late last year that it would buy granola and energy bars maker Kind North America.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Consumer

Amazon, Berkshire Hathaway, JPMorgan Chase to disband health venture

Top Glove commits to 20% special dividend on 'good profit performance'

Higher food costs stalk Britons as Brexit reality hits home

Kirin to invest US$30m in maker of Indian craft beer Bira

Congress likely to apply banking rules to antiquities market

Applied Materials lifts bid for Kokusai to US$3.5b

BREAKING NEWS

Jan 5, 2021 08:43 AM
Technology

Podcast app Breaker to be acquired by Twitter

[BENGALURU] Breaker, a popular podcast app, said on Monday it would be acquired by social media company Twitter Inc...

Jan 5, 2021 08:26 AM
Transport

Major US airlines back 'global' Covid-19 testing requirements

[WASHINGTON] A group representing major US airlines on Monday backed a proposal by public health officials to...

Jan 5, 2021 08:23 AM
Government & Economy

Biden promises 'new day', Trump heads to Georgia on eve of pivotal Senate runoffs

[ATLANTA] President-elect Joe Biden urged Georgia voters on Monday to send two Democrats to Washington in Tuesday...

Jan 5, 2021 08:15 AM
Stocks

Tokyo: Shares open lower on Wall Street loss, virus fears

[TOKYO] Tokyo stocks opened lower on Tuesday after falls on Wall Street on continued jitters over the spread of the...

Jan 5, 2021 07:18 AM
Technology

5G airwave bids surge past US$76b to set auction record

[WASHINGTON] Bidding in a 5G airwaves auction in the US surged past US$76.5 billion, fueled by a frenzied demand for...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Bitcoin slumps 14% after weekend surge

Third CDL director resigns over Sincere investment

Singapore-Johor RTS Link project progressing well, says Ong Ye Kung

Top Glove commits to 20% special dividend on 'good profit performance'

OCBC makes fourth round of rate revisions on 360 account

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for