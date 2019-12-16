You are here

Home > Consumer

Money FM podcast: 2020 media trends and predictions

Mon, Dec 16, 2019 - 5:50 AM

MDT_Kantar.jpeg

Money FM podcast: 2020 media trends and predictions

The Breakfast Huddle: 2020 media trends and predictions

18:47 min

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Synopsis: According to consultancy Kantar, marketers will also need to navigate the "data dilemma", meeting consumer demand for relevant, personalised content, without breaching trust and privacy. Pablo Gomez, chief digital officer, insights division, APAC, Kantar shares with us 10 trends to look out for.

SEE ALSO

Money Hacks podcast: Maximising air miles and credit cards (Ep 60)

Produced by: Elliott Danker of The Breakfast Huddle on MoneyFM 89.3

Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg  

Discover more ST & BT podcasts: http://str.sg/stbtpodcasts

Website: http://www.moneyfm893.sg/podcast/
Spotify: https://spoti.fi/2PwZCYU
Apple Podcasts: https://apple.co/2Lu4rPP
Google podcasts: http://str.sg/googlestbt

Consumer

World’s top instant-coffee shipper targets South-east Asian market

IFF to buy DuPont's nutrition unit for US$26.2b

Australia's National Veterinary Care in deal to be acquired for A$248.4m

No store closures or staff cuts in HK with pick-up in sales: BreadTalk

Germany's Delivery Hero acquires South Korea's Woowa for US$4b

Delivery Hero's US$4b order corners kimchi market

BREAKING

Dec 16, 2019 02:38 PM
Companies & Markets

Addvalue to issue shares, options to Bright Star Tech

MAINBOARD-LISTED Addvalue Technologies will issue 266.7 million new shares at S$0.0225 apiece for a total of S$6...

Dec 16, 2019 01:52 PM
Companies & Markets

CapitaLand Commercial Trust issues 10b yen maiden green bond

CAPITALAND Commercial Trust (CCT) on Monday issued 10 billion yen (S$123.7 million) in eight-year unsecured bonds,...

Dec 16, 2019 01:25 PM
Stocks

Singapore stocks: STI resumes Monday afternoon up 0.1% on day

SINGAPORE shares reversed course to resume trading in positive territory on Monday afternoon, with the Straits Times...

Dec 16, 2019 01:19 PM
Real Estate

Developers sell 1,147 private homes excluding ECs in Nov, up 23% m-o-m: URA

DEVELOPERS in Singapore moved 1,147 private homes in November this year, 23.2 per cent more than the 931 units they...

UPDATED 16 min ago
Dec 16, 2019 01:06 PM
Government & Economy

Indonesia's Nov trade deficit biggest in 7 months

[JAKARTA] Indonesia posted its biggest trade deficit in seven months, as exports fell more than expected, data from...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly