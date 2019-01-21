Money FM podcast: The Hot Seat: Fish Prices in Singapore On The Rise

The Hot Seat: Fish Prices in Singapore On The Rise

14:06 mins

Synopsis: Fish prices in Singapore are on the rise, just weeks before Chinese New Year, but one of the reasons for this is bad weather. Shawn Lim, trade manager, Song Fish Dealer shares how fish dealers in Singapore are managing with this shortage.

