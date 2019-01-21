You are here

Home > Consumer

Money FM podcast: The Hot Seat: Fish prices in Singapore on the rise

Mon, Jan 21, 2019 - 5:50 AM

MDT_ShawnLim.jpg

Money FM podcast: The Hot Seat: Fish Prices in Singapore On The Rise

The Hot Seat: Fish Prices in Singapore On The Rise

14:06 mins

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Synopsis: Fish prices in Singapore are on the rise, just weeks before Chinese New Year, but one of the reasons for this is bad weather. Shawn Lim, trade manager, Song Fish Dealer shares how fish dealers in Singapore are managing with this shortage.   

Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg

Download ST & BT podcasts for offline listening: http://str.sg/stbtpodcasts
On website: http://www.moneyfm893.sg/podcast/
On Spotify: https://spoti.fi/2PwZCYU
On iTunes: https://apple.co/2Lu4rPP
On Google podcasts: http://str.sg/googlestbt

Consumer

The man who sold Thai Express returns

Food delivery pioneer foodpanda says it's no endangered species

Taiwan's traditional medicine stores struggle on life support

Richard Mille tries to go feminine without alienating men

American yogurt: the race to find the next blockbuster

FedEx to take up to US$575m charge as it starts voluntary buyouts

Editor's Choice

Jan 21, 2019
Government & Economy

Budget 2019 could be generous - election or not: analysts

BT_20190121_NSFOODP217IQB_3673555.jpg
Jan 21, 2019
Consumer

Food delivery pioneer foodpanda says it's no endangered species

BT_20190121_ABMINOR3ISK_3666713.jpg
Jan 21, 2019
Consumer

The man who sold Thai Express returns

Most Read

1 Hyflux warns perp, pref holders they will lose everything in liquidation
2 Japan retailer Nojima makes offer for Courts Asia at S$0.205 apiece
3 Be prepared to 'get nothing' in liquidation, Hyflux warns perp, pref holders
4 Tan Cheng Bock applies to form new Progress Singapore Party
5 Coal price rally firing up SGX-listed miners

Must Read

Jan 21, 2019
Government & Economy

Budget 2019 could be generous - election or not: analysts

BT_20190121_ABMINOR3ISK_3666713.jpg
Jan 21, 2019
Consumer

The man who sold Thai Express returns

Jan 21, 2019
Real Estate

2019's first home launches sell over 30% of units

BT_20190121_RMWWT_3673667.jpg
Jan 21, 2019
Technology

Tech firm WWT looks to Asia-Pacific for expansion

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening