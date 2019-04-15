Money FM podcast: The Hot Seat: Food Protein Alternatives – Insects

The Hot Seat: Food Protein Alternatives – Insects

Synopsis: Global population growth is on the rise and food productivity of farmlands are falling behind. Raavee Shankar & Yuvanesh Tamil Selvan, co-founders of Asia Insect Farm Solutions (AIFS) share more on how insects are an alternative source of protein.

