Money FM podcast: The Hot Seat: Food protein alternatives – insects

Mon, Apr 15, 2019

The Hot Seat: Food Protein Alternatives – Insects

Synopsis: Global population growth is on the rise and food productivity of farmlands are falling behind. Raavee Shankar & Yuvanesh Tamil Selvan, co-founders of Asia Insect Farm Solutions (AIFS) share more on how insects are an alternative source of protein.

