Money FM podcast: The Hot Seat: Food protein alternatives – insects

The Hot Seat: Food Protein Alternatives – Insects
15:52 mins
Synopsis: Global population growth is on the rise and food productivity of farmlands are falling behind. Raavee Shankar & Yuvanesh Tamil Selvan, co-founders of Asia Insect Farm Solutions (AIFS) share more on how insects are an alternative source of protein.
