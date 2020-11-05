You are here

Home > Consumer

M&S slides to first loss in 94 years as Covid-19 hits clothing sales

Thu, Nov 05, 2020 - 5:50 AM

London

BRITAIN'S Marks & Spencer reported the first loss in its 94 years as a publicly listed company after clothing sales were hammered by the Covid-19 pandemic.

One of the best known names in UK retail said on Wednesday that it made a pretax loss before one-off items of £17.4 million (S$30.7 million) in the 26 weeks to Sept 26 - its first loss since listing its shares on the stock market in 1926.

The outcome was ahead of analysts' average forecast of a £59 million loss and compared with a profit of £176 million in the same period last year.

Clothing and home sales fell 21.3 per cent in the second quarter after a first-quarter decline of 61.5 per cent, damaged by a three-month novel coronavirus lockdown in the spring and the impact of the virus on customer demand.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

All clothing retailers have been hit hard by the coronavirus crisis. On Tuesday Primark reported a 63 per cent fall in annual profit and Next last week forecast a 50 per cent decline.

M&S reported first-half food sales up 2.7 per cent on a like-for-like basis, with weak performances from stores in city centres and transport hubs because of the government's work-from-home directive, offset by a better showing from suburban stores.

The business has also benefited from a tie-up with Ocado , giving the M&S food operation an online presence for the first time.

Bloomberg reported that the September launch of the Ocado joint venture has been successful, with M&S banking a nearly £40 million profit from it.

M&S, the shares of which have fallen 57 per cent this year, said that trading in the first four weeks of the second half continued at similar rates to the end of the second quarter, with clothing and homeware revenue down 21.5 per cent, food revenue up 3 per cent and international revenue up 7.4 per cent.

The group cautioned that England's new four-week lockdown, beginning on Thursday, will hit clothing and homeware store sales and profit.

The company has accelerated its restructuring during the pandemic and already revealed plans to cut 7,000 jobs, about a 10th of its workforce. REUTERS, BLOOMBERG

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Consumer

Parkway Life Reit's Q3 DPU rises 7.4% to 3.54 cents

Crown Resorts deemed unsuitable for Sydney casino licence

'We want to open!' French shopkeepers revolt against orders to close

Second lockdown may be final straw for English pubs

Mattress suppliers will honour customer orders from Robinsons

Woolworths sales in Q1 surge 12% on lockdown demand

BREAKING NEWS

Nov 5, 2020 12:30 AM
Technology

Abu Dhabi's wealth fund invests in SoftBank-backed tech startup

[ABU DHABI] Mubadala Investment led a US$700 million funding round for a technology startup backed by SoftBank...

Nov 5, 2020 12:26 AM
Technology

T-Mobile to pay US$200m fine to resolve FCC subsidy investigation

[WASHINGTON] T-Mobile will pay a US$200 million penalty to resolve a Federal Communications Commission (FCC)...

Nov 5, 2020 12:01 AM
Government & Economy

US service sector cools in October

[WASHINGTON] US services industry activity slowed in October, with growth in new orders and employment moderating,...

Nov 4, 2020 11:57 PM
Government & Economy

American companies add fewer jobs than forecast, ADP report shows

[NEW YORK] US companies added fewer jobs in October than forecast, a private report showed, indicating the absence...

Nov 4, 2020 11:50 PM
Government & Economy

US formally exits global climate pact amid election uncertainty

[WASHINGTON] The United States formally exited the Paris Agreement on Wednesday, fulfilling an old promise by...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Phase Three of Singapore's reopening could last for a year or more: Gan

UOB Q3 profit falls 40% to S$668m

Trump's strong showing in South erases Biden hopes for early win

Democrats' prospects for Senate majority wither after GOP wins

Stocks to watch: UOB, CapitaLand, Great Eastern, Parkway Life Reit, SIA Engineering

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for