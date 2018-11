The health science unit of Nestle SA would pay US$98 million to increase its stake in Aimmune Therapeutics Inc, the drug developer for food allergies said on Monday.

The latest investment raises Nestle's ownership of Aimmune to about 19 per cent. The companies also extended their two-year strategic collaboration to develop therapies for food allergy by another two years, Aimmune said.

REUTERS