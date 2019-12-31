You are here

Home > Consumer

Nestle wraps up share buyback, cooks up another

Tue, Dec 31, 2019 - 10:10 AM

nz_nestle_311233.jpg
Swiss food giant Nestle wrapped up Monday a huge share buyback programme launched in 2017, and confirmed another is imminent as it pursues a shake-up of its vast brand portfolio.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[GENEVA] Swiss food giant Nestle wrapped up Monday a huge share buyback programme launched in 2017, and confirmed another is imminent as it pursues a shake-up of its vast brand portfolio.

A Nestle statement said the group had completed a share buyback programme worth 20 billion euros (S$27.7 billion) and would launch the next for the same amount on January 3.

The first programme that began on July 4, 2017 has allowed Nestle to acquire more than 225 million of its own shares, which have been cancelled or are to be cancelled in the coming months.

The next programme is to run from January until the end of 2022, the statement said.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Share buybacks are often seen as a sign that a company believes its stock is undervalued, and as an efficient way to returning money to shareholders.

SEE ALSO

Nestle sells US ice cream brands to joint venture Froneri in US$4b deal

But they can also be seen as a sign that the management does not see many profitable ways of helping the company grow further.

Money to repurchase the Nestle shares has come from sales of brands that it no longer believes are essential to its core business.

Nestle chief executive Mark Schneider took over in 2017 with a brief to get growth back on track after sales slipped in developed markets.

It has sold off brands that include Haagen-Dazs ice cream and Herta meats and vegetable-based food products.

In October, Nestle announced that it had finalised the sale of its skincare business for 10.2 billion Swiss francs (S$14.2 billion).

 

AFP

Consumer

Singapore Women's & Children's Medical Group eyes SGX listing next year

A Japan 7-Eleven store's plan to close for a day sparks national debate

China to release more frozen pork from reserves

Nestle faces new coffee rival as Vietnam targets instant market

Making logistics more sustainable

Voracious appetite for sea cucumbers fuels a farm boom, but at a cost

BREAKING

Dec 31, 2019 10:03 AM
Real Estate

Lured by deep powder, foreigners are investing in the Aspen of Japan

[TOKYO] By any measure, Reiko Suzuki was leading a great life. She'd lived in the United States, had a solid job...

Dec 31, 2019 09:54 AM
Consumer

Singapore Women's & Children's Medical Group eyes SGX listing next year

AN initial public offering (IPO) is in the works for private-healthcare service provider Singapore Women’s &...

Dec 31, 2019 09:47 AM
Stocks

Hong Kong: Stocks open higher

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks opened higher Tuesday, buoyed by reports China and the US would soon sign a partial...

Dec 31, 2019 09:39 AM
Energy & Commodities

Ivory Coast cocoa crop boosted by mild Harmattan, farmers say

[ABIDJAN] There was no rain last week in most of Ivory Coast's cocoa-growing regions, but late and mild Harmattan...

Dec 31, 2019 09:32 AM
Stocks

Singapore shares edge up slightly on Tuesday; STI up 0.05%

SINGAPORE shares edged slightly higher on Tuesday, with the Straits Times Index rising 0.05 per cent, or 1.48 points...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly