Nestle's Singapore factory trying to meet Japan's soaring Milo thirst

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Hello, your email is unverified. Please confirm for access to all your SPH accounts. RESEND VERIFICATION EMAIL
Singapore
THERE is no shortage of raw materials for Milo, regional manufacturer Nestle Singapore told The Business Times, after finished malt beverage products became unavailable abroad.
But the supply chain has hit a snafu after an unexpected surge in demand in Japan, which is...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes