You are here

Home > Consumer

Netflix is about to raise prices, but one analyst says users are staying put

Mon, Apr 08, 2019 - 11:14 PM

file73rl5wcdgd56bg2ve9v.jpg
Netflix Inc investors may be cautious as price increases begin to realize for existing customers, the majority of its 60 million US subscriber base. But recent checks suggest little churn for the streaming service.
AFP

[NEW YORK] Netflix Inc investors may be cautious as price increases begin to realize for existing customers, the majority of its 60 million US subscriber base. But recent checks suggest little churn for the streaming service.

While no one show drives consumer demand, user sentiment is "very positive for Netflix as it shows a subscriber that is very satisfied, hardly churns and is quite comfortable with the upcoming price hike," writes Michael Nathanson, founding partner of MoffettNathanson LLC, in a note citing the firm's survey of more than 500 people in the US.

Shares of the company have risen 55 per cent since a rout on Dec 24, despite falling for a second day Monday.

The depth of Netflix's library appears to provide something for everyone, and for Mr Nathanson, that confirms "viewership is spread over a long tail of content." And this is "what makes the service so special - and what others may be missing," he concludes while reiterating the firm's neutral rating and US$275 price target.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Price increases for domestic subscribers are set to take effect in late April for the May billing cycle.

BLOOMBERG

Consumer

Bayer job cuts to include 4,500 roles in Germany

F1 owners near deal for British Grand Prix to be kept at Silverstone: report

Fiat Chrysler to pay Tesla hundreds of millions of euros to pool fleet

Frothed not fried: Hanoi's egg beer draws curious drinkers

Mayors of the world get together to tackle challenges of mass tourism

Rovio spin-off brings 5G gaming to Samsung devices in South Korea

Editor's Choice

BP_S-Reits_080419_1.jpg
Apr 8, 2019
Real Estate

S-Reits tipped for further gains as rate hike fears subside

BT_20190408_JLCROWD_3745882.jpg
Apr 8, 2019
Banking & Finance

Major VC player from Israel plans Asia fund, but says it'll watch out for froth

BT_20190408_TOPLINE8_3746196.jpg
Apr 8, 2019
Companies & Markets

StanChart 'go-to' bank for clients venturing overseas

Most Read

1 A question of time: The great HDB lease decay debate
2 Ripple aims to make a splash in Asia with expansion of Singapore office
3 Trade woes have opened doors for Singapore, says ExxonMobil
4 OUE Commercial Reit, OUE Hospitality Trust to merge; combined assets worth S$6.8b
5 S-Reits tipped for further gains as rate hike fears subside

Must Read

Apr 8, 2019
Companies & Markets

OUE Commercial Reit, OUE Hospitality Trust to merge; combined assets worth S$6.8b

Apr 8, 2019
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

BP_Hyflux_080419_66.jpg
Apr 8, 2019
Companies & Markets

MAS sees no impropriety by DBS in Hyflux bond sale

BP_Anthony Tan_080419_83.jpg
Apr 8, 2019
Garage

SoftBank-backed Grab targets US$2b more in funding this year in big business push

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening