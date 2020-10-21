You are here

Home > Consumer

Netflix reports slowing subscriber growth; shares slide

Wed, Oct 21, 2020 - 6:52 AM

nz_netflix_211032.jpg
Netflix shares slid on Tuesday after the US streaming television titan reported that subscriber growth slowed in the recently ended quarter after booming in the early days of the pandemic.
PHOTO: AFP

[SAN FRANCISCO] Netflix shares slid on Tuesday after the US streaming television titan reported that subscriber growth slowed in the recently ended quarter after booming in the early days of the pandemic.

While Netflix added 28.1 million paying subscribers so far this year, only 2.2 million of them came in the third quarter, the company said in an earnings release letter.

"We think this is primarily due to our record first half results and the pull-forward effect," Netflix said in the letter.

The streaming television giant, now facing an array of competitors, reported it has slightly more than 195 million subscribers.

Growth was strongest in the Asia-Pacific region, according to the earnings figures.

SEE ALSO

Netflix tripling its office space in London with new headquarters, say sources

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

"We're pleased with the progress we're making in this region and, in particular, that we've achieved double digit penetration of broadband homes in both South Korea and Japan," Netflix said.

"While this is encouraging, we still have much work to do and we're working hard to replicate this success in India and other countries."

The streaming television service expected to add 6 million new subscribers during the current quarter, bringing the total number of members added for this year to a record-setting 34 million.

Netflix reported a net income of US$790 million on revenue of US$6.4 billion, handily topping the same period last year.

Netflix shares were down 4.8 per cent in after-market trades that following release of the earnings figures.

"Good and careful progress" is being made when it comes to producing original content deemed critical to winning and keeping subscribers, according to Netflix.

Production, derailed in the pandemic, is back on track for hit shows including Stranger Things and The Witcher, as well as on an action film starring Gal Gadot, Dwayne Johnson, and Ryan Reynolds, the company said.

Netflix expressed confidence it would complete shooting on over 150 productions by year-end, and that the number of Netflix originals launched in 2021 would top the number launched this year.

"Competition for consumers' time and engagement remains vibrant," Netflix said.

"Linear television and other big categories of entertainment, like video games and user generated content from YouTube and TikTok are all vying for consumers' attention and are strong drivers of screen time usage."

Apple, Comcast, Disney and others have also taken on Netflix with streaming television services of their own.

AFP

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Consumer

Consortium to build plant-based protein facility in Singapore

Retailers revel as stuff, not experiences, makes a comeback

Procter & Gamble reports broad growth, raises full-year forecast

US insurer Travelers profit beats on higher premiums, lower costs

Reckitt sees fastest sales growth in decade on disinfectants

Swiss watch exports decline, leaving industry more China-reliant

BREAKING NEWS

Oct 21, 2020 07:16 AM
Energy & Commodities

Lynas posts 8% jump in rare earth output as Covid-19 curbs ease

[BENGALURU] Australian rare earth producer Lynas Corp on Wednesday posted a 8.1 per cent rise in first-quarter...

Oct 21, 2020 07:13 AM
Technology

Snap shares jump as user growth, revenue beat estimates

[BENGALURU] Shares of Snap Inc rallied 23 per cent on Tuesday after the Snapchat messaging app owner beat user...

Oct 21, 2020 07:09 AM
Banking & Finance

Top Morgan Stanley commodities executives leave after rules breach: source

[NEW YORK] Two top commodities trading executives at Morgan Stanley are leaving the bank after breaching company...

Oct 21, 2020 07:04 AM
Government & Economy

Barnier warns 'little time left' as Brexit stalemate drags on

[BRUSSELS] The EU's chief negotiator Michel Barnier urged Britain on Tuesday to use the little time that remains to...

Oct 21, 2020 07:00 AM
Life & Culture

Peru unveils giant cat etching at famous Nazca site

[LIMA] A giant 2,000-year-old figure of a feline that was on the brink of disappearing will be the new cat's meow...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Singaporeans who travelled overseas on or after March 27 can now tap government subsidies, insurance in case of infection

Good Class Bungalow at King Albert Park put on market for S$45.5m

STI tracks Wall Street losses, down 0.59% at 2,528.64

SIA to launch non-stop flights to New York's JFK airport from next month

Keppel DC Reit's Q3 DPU up 22.1%

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for