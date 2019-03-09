You are here

Home > Consumer

New champagne bottle changes colour when chilled

Sat, Mar 09, 2019 - 7:14 AM

BP_Infinite Eight Champagne_090319_37.jpg
The Infinite Eight Champagne, produced in Ville-Dommange near Reims, northeastern France - will be launched in Japan this month, followed by France in April.
PHOTO: AFP

[REIMS, FRANCE] A small winemaker in northern France has launched a champagne bottle that changes colour and design when it reaches the correct temperature.

The white bottle, containing 2008 Champagne, becomes covered with pink butterflies and musical notes when chilled and ready to drink.

The Infinite Eight Champagne, produced in Ville-Dommange near Reims, northeastern France - will be launched in Japan this month, followed by France in April.

To achieve the bubbly effect, co-designed with French food packaging company Distripac, the bottles are covered in a plastic film, which reacts to the cold thanks to a thermoreactive varnish.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"It's a first. We are the only ones to do it in the Champagne region," of northern France, said Nicolas le Tixerand, head of the small family firm which stretches back generations.

"It's a marketing device. It's also a fun way of learning when a bottle of champagne is ready to be drunk." he told AFP.

According to the official Champagne website, the ideal temperature to serve bubbly is 8-10 degrees Celsius (47-50 degrees Fahrenheit).

AFP

Consumer

French hotel giant Accor to probe Australia racial profiling claims

Formula One tunes into Netflix to turn on younger audience

Premier League to probe Man City over finances

Jan global air passenger traffic growth hits 6-month high

China's Feb exports tumble the most in 3 years, pointing to further global slowdown

Del Monte back in the black with Q3 net profit of US$2.6m

Editor's Choice

BT_20190309_FPGRAPHIC9_3719352.jpg
Mar 9, 2019
Brunch

The capital conundrum

BP_Hyflux_090319_4.jpg
Mar 9, 2019
Companies & Markets

Hyflux tweaks scheme to give perp, pref holders higher recovery

BT_20190309_PGFORUM9BBYB_3719421.jpg
Mar 9, 2019
Government & Economy

Business leaders call for flexibility in foreign-worker quota

Most Read

1 1-in-4 SGX listed companies in the red; total profits down 19%
2 HDB to relax rules on CPF use for purchase of older flats; will take effect in May
3 Diplomatic outbursts mar Xi's plan to raise China on world stage
4 Hyflux: 73 parties file proofs of claims worth S$3.51b
5 Restrictions on use of CPF to buy older HDB flats to be relaxed by May

Must Read

BT_20190309_FPGRAPHIC9_3719352.jpg
Mar 9, 2019
Brunch

The capital conundrum

BP_Hyflux_090319_4.jpg
Mar 9, 2019
Companies & Markets

Hyflux tweaks scheme to give perp, pref holders higher recovery

BT_20190309_PGFORUM9BBYB_3719421.jpg
Mar 9, 2019
Government & Economy

Business leaders call for flexibility in foreign-worker quota

BP_CBDWomen_090319_5.jpg
Mar 9, 2019
ASEAN Business

Women's share among Singapore senior management hits new peak, but proportion in top job still dismal

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening