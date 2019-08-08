New York Times up to 4.7m subscribers as profits dip

AS digital revenue becomes more central to the newspaper business — and with a small boost from the launch of The Weekly, a television show on FX and Hulu — The New York Times Co on Wednesday reported second-quarter revenue growth of 5.2 per cent compared with the same quarter last year.

Operating profit declined by the same proportion, to US$37.9 million from US$40 million a year earlier. In a statement, Mark Thompson, the company's chief executive, said the dip in profit was "in large part a result of continued investment into growing our subscription business."

The company's share price dropped 12 per cent on Wednesday.

The number of paid subscriptions, digital and print, reached 4.7 million, a high. Nearly 3.8 million people pay for the publisher's online products, with the company adding a net total of 197,000 customers for its news, crossword and cooking apps during the quarter, a sharp increase from the 109,000 subscriptions added in the same period in 2018. Of those subscribers, 131,000 came for the digital news product.

Since introducing its Web paywall eight years ago, The New York Times has sought to guard against industry declines in print advertising revenue by making most of its money from subscriptions, breaking from the traditional newspaper business model.

"We're making steady progress towards our goal of reaching 10 million total subscriptions by 2025," Mr Thompson said.

Subscription revenue rose 3.8 per cent from a year earlier, to US$270.5 million. Digital-only subscription revenue makes up less than half that, US$112.6 million, but grew more than 14 per cent from last year's second quarter.

In advertising, past trends held. Digital advertising revenue rose 13.7 per cent year over year, while print advertising dropped 8 per cent. Even so, in absolute terms, print ads brought in slightly more money than digital ads during the second quarter, US$62.7 million versus US$58 million — a sign that ads on paper remain lucrative.

In its report on Wednesday, the company said it expected digital subscription revenue to continue to rise steadily in the third quarter. At the same time, it warned that the outlook for ad revenue was not so promising for the second half of 2019, with expected drops in total ad revenue and digital ad revenue from strong third and fourth quarters last year.

The Times entered new territory during the second quarter with The Weekly, a documentary series meant to capitalise on the success of the hit Times podcast The Daily and extend the reach of the paper's journalism into television and the booming streaming industry.

The show, which went live in June, figured strongly in the part of the company report defined as "other", a category that notes income from neither subscriptions nor advertising.

In the second quarter, the revenue associated with this sector of the Times business rose roughly 30 per cent, to US$45 million, from the equivalent period a year ago, even as it helped increase costs. The Times pays to produce the show and receives licensing fees from FX and Hulu.

"The Weekly represents a significant opportunity to expose Times journalism to new audiences in a compelling format," Thompson said, "and we're very excited about its future potential."

