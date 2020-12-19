You are here

Home > Consumer

Nike posts surprise earnings growth on lower costs, strong digital demand

Sat, Dec 19, 2020 - 7:30 AM

nz_nike_191235.jpg
Nike on Friday reported surprise quarterly profit growth and beat sales estimates, as it slashed costs and benefitted from people buying more shoes and clothes online to exercise outdoors due to Covid-19.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[BENGALURU] Nike on Friday reported surprise quarterly profit growth and beat sales estimates, as it slashed costs and benefitted from people buying more shoes and clothes online to exercise outdoors due to Covid-19.

Shares of the world's largest sportswear maker were up 4.5 per cent in trading after the bell. They have gained about 37 per cent this year.

The global health crisis has pushed people to take up activities such as running or biking, giving a much needed boost to Nike and other sportswear makers after they took a hit to sales earlier in the year.

Beaverton, Oregon-based Nike said digital sales jumped 84 per cent, with triple-digit growth in North America - its biggest market - and strong double-digit increases in other parts of the world.

Consumers under lockdown have been logging into Nike's workout and store apps en masse, driving significantly higher online sales all year.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

The time Nike has invested in its e-commerce channels has paid off and given it a big competitive edge over rivals like Adidas, said Jessica Ramirez, retail analyst at Jane Hali & Associates.

"Nike's website is promptly updated and easy to browse, its app is intuitive and its focus on gathering customer data through its various services has really helped it target the right consumers at a time when people are more cautious with their spending."

Nike's selling and administrative expenses fell 2 per cent to US$3.3 billion in the second quarter ended Nov 30, as the pandemic kept it from spending as much on marketing its brands and sports events.

Revenue rose about 9 per cent to US$11.24 billion, while analysts on average had expected US$10.56 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

The company reported a 12 per cent increase in profit to US$1.25 billion, or 78 cents per share, beating analysts' expectations of 62 cents per share.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Dec 19, 2020 06:44 AM
Energy & Commodities

Oil settles up, marking seventh straight weekly gain

[NEW YORK] Oil settled up at a nine-month high on Friday, rounding out seven straight weeks of gains as investors...

Dec 19, 2020 06:03 AM
Stocks

Europe: Stocks break four-day rally on Brexit trade talks, US stimulus

[BENGALURU] European shares fell on Friday as doubts over a post-Brexit trade deal and a stimulus package in the...

Dec 19, 2020 05:59 AM
Stocks

US: Wall Street falls as stimulus rally cools, Tesla hits record high

[NEW YORK] US stocks ended lower on Friday, pulled down by uncertainty around a coronavirus stimulus deal, while...

Dec 18, 2020 11:03 PM
Government & Economy

Mike Pence gets Covid-19 vaccine

[WASHINGTON] The US vice president received a Covid-19 vaccine shot live on television Friday in a public display...

Dec 18, 2020 10:49 PM
Stocks

US: Wall Street hits record high with focus on stimulus

[NEW YORK] Wall Street's main indexes opened at record highs on Friday, as a coronavirus stimulus package remained...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

ESM Goh Chok Tong has cancer surgery, will undergo four weeks of radiotherapy

Cabbies to get extra S$300 a month in pandemic rental relief from operators

SIA to resume flights to four cities from January

Thailand relaxes travel curbs for tourists from over 50 countries

Mike Pence gets Covid-19 vaccine

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for