You are here

Home > Consumer

Nike temporarily closes European headquarters due to virus case: report

Mon, Mar 02, 2020 - 2:38 PM

AB_nike_020320.jpg
Nike's will close its European headquarters in the Netherlands on Monday and Tuesday after an employee was infected with the coronavirus, Dutch news agency ANP said.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[AMSTERDAM] Nike's will close its European headquarters in the Netherlands on Monday and Tuesday after an employee was infected with the coronavirus, Dutch news agency ANP said.

Citing an internal email, ANP reported overnight that the office in Hilversum would be disinfected. The employee was staying home in isolation for 14 days, it said.

Roughly 2,000 Nike employees from 80 countries work at the site.

A Nike representative could not immediately be reached for comment.

Dutch health authorities have reported 10 coronavirus infections since Feb 28.

REUTERS

Consumer

Mr DIY weighs Malaysian IPO delay after political turmoil

Top brands accused of using forced Chinese labour

Japan cruise operator files for bankruptcy as virus hits demand

Singtel, Nokia to trial 5G network capabilities

For ballet shoes, one Russian company is on pointe

Banned! New York sends plastic bags packing

BREAKING NEWS

Mar 2, 2020 02:35 PM
Stocks

Australia: Shares claw back losses on stimulus hopes; NZ ends lower

[BENGALURU] Australian shares closed at a nine-month low on Monday, but well off their session lows, amid rising...

Mar 2, 2020 02:16 PM
Stocks

Tokyo: Stocks rebound after BOJ statement on virus

[TOKYO] Tokyo stocks rebounded from opening losses on Monday, snapping a five-day losing streak as the Bank of Japan...

Mar 2, 2020 01:57 PM
Consumer

Mr DIY weighs Malaysian IPO delay after political turmoil

[SINGAPORE] Mr DIY Group, Malaysia's biggest home improvement retailer, is considering postponing its planned...

Mar 2, 2020 01:55 PM
Banking & Finance

SoftBank CEO faces tougher questions in US after market plunge

[TOKYO] Masayoshi Son's pitch to US hedge funds and financial institutions on the merits of SoftBank Group Corp just...

Mar 2, 2020 01:47 PM
Consumer

Top brands accused of using forced Chinese labour

[SYDNEY] China is transferring tens of thousands of Uighur detainees out of internment camps and into factories that...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.