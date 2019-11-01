You are here

Nintendo shares jump almost 7% after strong Switch Lite launch

Fri, Nov 01, 2019 - 10:49 AM

Shares in Nintendo jumped almost 7 per cent on Friday, a day after the Japanese gaming company reported strong demand for a low-cost version of its hybrid home-portable Switch console.
PHOTO: REUTERS

Nintendo said on Thursday it sold almost 2 million units of its handheld-only Switch Lite device in the 10 days after its September launch, with the company's operating profit doubling in the second quarter.

The company said on Friday it would begin testing a multiplayer option for its Mario Kart Tour mobile game in December, a step towards offering full multiplayer that has been a demand from many players and is seen as essential to boosting the title's revenues.

Nintendo's shares were trading up 5.6 per cent at 1.55 GMT, with the benchmark index down 0.4 per cent. 

