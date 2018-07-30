You are here

Home > Consumer

No profit? No problem. Another billionaire rises in China

Mon, Jul 30, 2018 - 10:40 AM

[SINGAPORE] You don't need earnings to become a billionaire in China.

Ascletis Pharma Inc, a maker of HIV and liver-cancer drugs, has raised US$400 million after pricing its initial public offering at the middle of a marketed range at HK$14 a share. That would leave founder and majority owner Jinzi Wu with a fortune of about US$1.1 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. The company is expected to begin trading on Aug 1.

Started just five years ago, it's the first biotech company to take advantage of looser listing rules adopted in April by Hong Kong Exchanges & Clearing Ltd, paving the way for unprofitable firms in the industry to go public. Ascletis declined to comment on Mr Wu's net worth.

The drugmaker reported a net loss of 86.9 million yuan (S$17.3 million) last year, according to a prospectus, as the company has yet to generate sales.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Ascletis though does have deep-pocketed and savvy investors. It has raised US$155 million in two rounds of financing with backers including Goldman Sachs Group Inc and C-Bridge Capital.

"The healthcare sector is growing, while other sectors are slowing down," C-Bridge chief executive officer Wei Fu said. The Shanghai private equity firm, with US$1.4 billion under management, owns 12 per cent of Ascletis.

Mr Fu said the investment "lay the foundation for the company to grow" and accounted for more than half of Ascletis's pre-IPO funding. C-Bridge has no plans for similar investments beyond China, he said.

While China's pharmaceutical industry has produced at least 15 billionaires, as the country adopted rules for swift regulatory approvals, vaccine makers have become the target of a government crackdown after violations found at a manufacturer prompted a public outcry. Changsheng Bio-Technology Co was fined this month for selling low-quality vaccines for infants and fabricating production and inspection data for a rabies vaccine.

To tackle the scandal, China's securities regulator revised rules to suspend or delist companies involved in major illegal activities that include breaching production safety and public health.

Mr Wu, who has US citizenship, received a doctorate in cancer biology from the University of Arizona in 1996 after studying physiology at Nanjing University. Before founding Ascletis, he worked for Novartis, Ambrilia Biopharma and GlaxoSmithKline.

BLOOMBERG

Consumer

China orders medical institutions not to use recalled valsartan drug

It's play time as Barbie and Hot Wheels enjoy big sales spike

Old is gold: Hot Wheels, Barbie rake in sales amid Mattel's dismal quarter

Warburg Pincus to buy Israel's Leumi Card for 2.5b shekels

French luxury giants see a new market for fashion in Silicon Valley

Chinese police apply to arrest 18 at scandal-hit vaccine firm

Editor's Choice

BP_Jakarta_300718_2.jpg
Jul 30, 2018
Government & Economy

More capital outflows from emerging Asia expected in H2

BT_20180730_ANGTING30_3514833.jpg
Jul 30, 2018
Technology

Steve Ting on timing, luck and second phase of his career

BP_Daintree_300718_7.jpg
Jul 30, 2018
Real Estate

Daintree Residence sells 50 out of 80 units in weekend launch

Most Read

1 Singaporean family puts Crowne Plaza Surfers Paradise resort on sale for over A$100m
2 Ultra-long haul flights take off
3 Court gives go-ahead for Albracca en bloc sale
4 Facebook is sued after stock plunge 'shocked' market
5 China 'waterfall' skyscraper hit by torrent of ridicule
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BP_Jakarta_300718_2.jpg
Jul 30, 2018
Government & Economy

More capital outflows from emerging Asia expected in H2

BT_20180730_ANGTING30_3514833.jpg
Jul 30, 2018
Technology

Steve Ting on timing, luck and second phase of his career

BP_Triyards_300718_3.jpg
Jul 30, 2018
Companies & Markets

Trade payables pile up at Triyards' Vietnam unit

Jul 30, 2018
Stocks

Stocks to watch: iFast Corp, Chasen Holdings, Silkroad Nickel

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening