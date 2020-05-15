You are here

Home > Consumer

Norwegian Cruise, Carnival see demand rebounding by 2021

Fri, May 15, 2020 - 8:14 AM

nz_NorwegianCruise_150557.jpg
Beleaguered cruise operators signalled a return in demand for cruises that would set sail late this year or early 2021 after travel restrictions and no-sail orders due to the Covid-19 pandemic raised concerns about the future of the industry.
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

[BENGALURU] Beleaguered cruise operators signalled a return in demand for cruises that would set sail late this year or early 2021 after travel restrictions and no-sail orders due to the Covid-19 pandemic raised concerns about the future of the industry.

Norwegian Cruise Line and Carnival...

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Consumer

France unveils 18b euro plan for 'crown jewels' tourism sector

SPH partners Google on joint business plan for 2020

Tencent revenue rises on online gaming surge during lockdown

Homegrown superhero universe packs a punch for Indonesian moviemakers

Australia media group wants tech giants to pay US$400m a year

Thousands of pigs rot in compost as US faces meat shortage

BREAKING NEWS

May 15, 2020 08:34 AM
Life & Culture

UK prepares to allow Premier League soccer matches in June

[LONDON] The UK is preparing to allow professional soccer matches to be held next month, a decision that would allow...

May 15, 2020 08:29 AM
Companies & Markets

Silverlake Axis posts 51% fall in Q3 net profit to RM25.6m

BUSINESS software company Silverlake Axis saw its third-quarter earnings more than halved mainly due to lower other...

May 15, 2020 08:28 AM
Energy & Commodities

Brazil's Petrobras warns economy has changed forever as it books massive impairment

[RIO DE JANEIRO] Brazil's Petrobras took a 65.3 billion real (S$15.79 billion) impairment on its exploration and...

May 15, 2020 08:22 AM
Government & Economy

France unveils 18b euro plan for 'crown jewels' tourism sector

[PARIS] France on Thursday announced measures worth 18 billion euros (S$27.66 billion) to support its tourism sector...

May 15, 2020 08:10 AM
Government & Economy

Carlyle says Covid-19 pandemic warrants killing AmEx stock deal

[NEW YORK] The Covid-19 pandemic has decimated the world's travel industry and fatally crippled a deal calling for...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.