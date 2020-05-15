Norwegian Cruise, Carnival see demand rebounding by 2021

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
[BENGALURU] Beleaguered cruise operators signalled a return in demand for cruises that would set sail late this year or early 2021 after travel restrictions and no-sail orders due to the Covid-19 pandemic raised concerns about the future of the industry.
Norwegian Cruise Line and Carnival...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes