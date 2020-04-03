You are here

Home > Consumer

Novartis, Incyte join repurposing wave to give Jakavi drug a trial run in Covid-19

Fri, Apr 03, 2020 - 3:23 PM

[ZURICH] Novartis and Incyte plan to test their drug Jakavi in patients with coronavirus-caused Covid-19, joining other firms including Roche and Sanofi hoping to repurpose older medicines to help critically ill patients.

Jakavi is used in adults with bone marrow cancer, or myelofibrosis, among other conditions. Novartis and Incyte want to see if it helps Covid-19 patients suffering from an immune system overreaction, also called a cytokine storm.

They are still putting together trial details, Novartis said.

The lack of an approved treatment for Covid-19 has prompted companies and doctors to rush back to their medicine cabinets in a desperate hunt for something to help keep thousands more patients from dying than standard care alone.

Roche has announced trials of its arthritis drug Actemra while Sanofi and Regeneron are testing their arthritis medicine Kevzara against severe immune reactions that endanger coronavirus patients' lives. Some data from China suggest medicines against cytokine storms help save patients.

SEE ALSO

Indonesian firms face US$4b debt wall as rupiah slides

"The potential that Jakavi could lead to faster recovery times for Covid-19 patients with fewer requiring intensive care and mechanical ventilation is encouraging and absolutely merits further investigation," said John Tsai, Novartis's top drug developer.

Novartis plans a compassionate use programme for Covid-19 access, while making sure there is enough Jakavi to go around for approved indications, it said. Jakavi had US$1.1 billion in sales for Novartis last year, and US$1.7 billion for Incyte, which sells it in the United States under the name Jakafi.

Novartis previously joined other companies including Mylan, Teva and Bayer in donating older malaria drugs that are also undergoing trials and being used in emergency settings.

Reuters

Consumer

Investors wake up and smell the Luckin Coffee

H&M's March sales tumble 46% as pandemic hits; sees Q2 loss

Mexico stops brewing Corona beer, deemed non-essential in epidemic

US retail sector companies turn to masks, gloves in coronavirus fight

FairPrice to reopen Bedok Mall outlet on April 4 after virus-related deep clean

Disney to furlough some US employees in wake of coronavirus

BREAKING NEWS

Apr 3, 2020 03:17 PM
Banking & Finance

Indonesian firms face US$4b debt wall as rupiah slides

[JAKARTA] A plunge in the rupiah could leave Indonesian firms exposed to US$4 billion in debt next year, after...

Apr 3, 2020 03:16 PM
Government & Economy

China advises foreign diplomats to stop coming to Beijing

[BEIJING] China's foreign ministry is advising foreign diplomats to stop coming to Beijing, after the country...

Apr 3, 2020 03:13 PM
Technology

Google to publish user location data to help governments tackle virus

[PARIS] Google will publish location data from its users around the world from Friday to allow governments to gauge...

Apr 3, 2020 02:59 PM
Garage

Investors wake up and smell the Luckin Coffee

[HONG KONG] Investors in Luckin Coffee, China's upstart rival to Starbucks, should have seen this coming.

Apr 3, 2020 02:56 PM
Companies & Markets

DBS unveils additional liquidity relief measures for SMEs, individuals

DBS announced its third round of liquidity relief measures for individuals and small and medium-sized enterprises (...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.