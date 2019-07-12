Novena Global Lifecare completes US$350m merger with China hairdressing firm Xingkeduo

Novena Global Lifecare will get access to Xingkeduo's artificial intelligence-based platform and nearly 100 physical stores in China. These stores will be complemented by the Singapore firm's medical aesthetics expertise through its flagship Novu Aesthetics brand.

SINGAPORE’S Novena Global Lifecare (NGL) on Friday announced that it has completed its US$350 million merger with China’s hairdressing firm Xingkeduo.

NGL is a privately held healthcare and medical aesthetics company with more than 100 clinics in 20 cities mainly in Asia-Pacific, while Xingkeduo operates express-haircut stores in Chinese cities as well as on a China-wide e-commerce platform.

The merger gives NGL access to the Chinese firm’s proprietary artificial intelligence (AI) platform and its physical network of nearly 100 stores.

These stores will now be complemented by NGL’s medical aesthetics expertise through its Novu Aesthetics brand, NGL said in a media statement on Friday.

This is the first deal arising from the US$20 million strategic investment made by private equity firms Sinopharm Capital and Cedarlake Capital into NGL in June.

The merger will also quicken the expansion of the NGL’s flagship medical aesthetics brand Novu and Xingkeduo brands in China.

“Plans are underway for the creation of a one-of-a-kind hybrid store format offering complementary medtech-based aesthetic and hairdressing solutions driven by AI,” NGL said on Friday.

At Xingkeduo, customers can make online orders and queue reservations in the cloud for hairdressing services at its brick-and-mortar outlets. The company also offers its own brand of professional scalp care and hairstyling products.

As part of the business integration, Xingkeduo plans to expand into providing medical care services, such as scalp management and hair transplants.

Post-merger, the Chinese market will be the enlarged group’s single largest revenue contributor.

The merged entity’s English name will remain as Novena Global Lifecare. It will manage the expansion of both brands in China and Asia-Pacific.

Xingkeduo’s existing shareholders include Chinese venture capital funds, such as Sinovation Ventures headed by Taiwan-born veteran tech investor Lee Kai Fu, Mingshi Capital, Hongdao Capital and Shunwei Capital. They have become new shareholders in NGL after the transaction.

The merger was funded by cash and shares in NGL. The respective financial advisers for NGL and Xingkeduo were Evolve Capital Asia and InsightX Capital.

NGL is a subsidiary of private investment company DORR Group, which manages over US$4 billion of assets across consumer, healthcare, technology and media industries. DORR was founded by former investment bankers and cousins Terence Loh and Nelson Loh, who are also CEO and executive chairman of NGL respectively.

For the merged entity, Mr Nelson Loh will serve as chairman, while Mr Terence Loh and Willy Chuang, founder of Xingkeduo, will be the co-CEOs.

NGL has a presence in 250 locations over 20 cities and drives a US$100 million portfolio. Its Novu brand has 40 clinics in seven countries.

In August 2018, NGL deferred its plans for an initial public offering on the Hong Kong market, after a fund injection of some US$5 million.

DORR is also in the process of setting up a new US$150 million Sino-Singapore Healthcare Fund for the tri-party of NGL, Sinopharm Capital and Cedarklake Capital to invest in a portfolio of companies in South-east Asia’s medical services, biomedical projects, mature drugs and precision medicine sectors.