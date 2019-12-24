You are here

Home > Consumer

'Nut rage' heiress criticises her brother atop family business

Tue, Dec 24, 2019 - 7:00 AM

[SINGAPORE] The South Korean business dynasty that gained notoriety with the "nut-rage incident" is generating turbulence again.

Heather Cho, 45, the eldest daughter of the founding family's late patriarch, voiced her discontent over how her brother has been running the Hanjin conglomerate, whose units include flag carrier Korean Air Lines.

Walter Cho, the 43-year-old chairman of Hanjin Group and holding company Hanjin Kal Corp, has been running the companies without adequately consulting the rest of the family, violating their father's wishes, she said in an emailed statement made through her lawyers.

It's the first time that any member of the founding family publicly voiced discontent over the management of Hanjin since the patriarch, Cho Yang Ho, died in April. In November, the siblings inherited their father's stake in Hanjin Kal in accordance with the law.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"Hanjin Group is being managed in a way that goes against the previous chairman's wishes," Heather Cho said in the statement. "There haven't been sufficient discussions about who to name as the head of the Hanjin Group. I will listen to various views of shareholders."

SEE ALSO

Korean Air 'nut rage' heiress accuses brother over father's will

Walter Cho wasn't immediately reachable but the group issued a public apology for the family controversy.

Hanjin Kal, which owns shares in Korean Air and other Hanjin units, rose 20 per cent in Seoul trading, the most since April. Korean Air advanced 4.7 per cent and Jin Air, another Hanjin Kal holding, climbed 4.1 per cent.

Walter Cho owns 6.52 per cent of Hanjin Kal and the older sister has 6.49 per cent, according to a November filing. Emily Cho, the youngest in the family, has 6.47 per cent and their mother 5.31 per cent.

Heather Cho gained global notoriety after she ordered a Korean Air plane to return to the gate after scolding a flight attendant for the way macadamia nuts were served in premium class. As a result of the December 2014 incident, she was convicted for usurping a pilot's authority and spent five months in prison.

BLOOMBERG

Consumer

Brazil's sparkling wine producers carve a growing niche

Roche inks US$1.15b licensing deal for Sarepta gene therapy

Brazil's sparkling wine producers carve a growing niche

Lone Star emerges as white-knight bidder for Japanese hotel chain Unizo

Tesco halts Christmas card factory after China inmate message

Netflix price cuts are heating up India's streaming war

BREAKING

Dec 24, 2019 06:55 AM
Transport

New Boeing CEO is corporate veteran who will be tested

[NEW YORK] Throughout a storied career in corporate America, David Calhoun has risen through the ranks at General...

Dec 24, 2019 06:49 AM
Government & Economy

Australia PM defends coal as climate-fuelled bushfires burn

[SYDNEY] Under-fire Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Monday rejected calls for "reckless" and "job-...

Dec 24, 2019 06:46 AM
Government & Economy

Extradition of Russian bitcoin suspect to France delayed

[ATHENS] The extradition to France of a Russian suspected of money laundering on the bitcoin exchange BTC-e has been...

Dec 24, 2019 06:44 AM
Government & Economy

Argentina approves economic measures aimed at ending crisis

[BUENOS AIRES] Argentina's center-left government approved on Monday a package of emergency measures aimed at...

Dec 24, 2019 06:40 AM
Government & Economy

China hosts Japan and South Korea as regional tensions simmer

[CHENGDU] China will host the leaders of squabbling neighbours South Korea and Japan on Tuesday, as Beijing flexes...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly