You are here

Home > Consumer

NZ's Fonterra sells Tip Top ice cream to Froneri for NZ$380m

Tue, May 14, 2019 - 5:50 AM

BT_20190514_KELTIPTOP14_3780302.jpg
Fonterra's margins are under pressure from a slowdown in milk production from a spate of hot weather in Austalia and New Zealand, but demand for its products from Asia remains robust.
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

Bengaluru

DAIRY group Fonterra on Monday confirmed the sale of its New Zealand Tip Top ice cream business to UK-based Froneri for NZ$380 million (S$342.5 million), as it looks to trim its portfolio and focus on international markets.

The world's largest dairy company had said last year that it was considering options for Tip Top, and on Monday flagged several bids for the business.

The Tip Top brand is more than 80 years old, and was incorporated into Fonterra in 2001, as part of its purchase of Peter and Browne's Foods Business.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The sale represents a gain of about NZ$100 million above book value, which would have a positive 6 cents-per-share impact on earnings, Fonterra said in a statement.

Fonterra's margins are under pressure from a slowdown in milk production, owing to unnaturally hot weather across its key Australia and New Zealand regions. However, overseas demand for its products, particularly from Asia, remains robust.

Fonterra had last year unwound a joint venture with Chinese infant formula group Beingmate Baby & Child Food Co Ltd.

The dairy producer on Monday said it had entered an agreement with Froneri to supply milk, and that the Tip Top name and its operations, including an Auckland-based factory site at Mt Wellington, will be maintained.

The deal is expected to close by the end of May, and Tip Top employees will be transferred across to become part of Froneri by its conclusion, Fonterra said.

Froneri, which is an equally held joint venture between the Swiss Nestlé and Britain's R&R Ice Cream, is one of the largest ice cream makers in the world, with operations in about 20 countries.

Froneri said in a separate statement that it intended to invest further in the Tip Top brand, and that the business would continue to be led by the existing management team.

Fonterra's shares were roughly 1 per cent higher after the announcement, in a flat broader market. REUTERS

Consumer

Sonos, Soundtrack Your Brand tie up for business streaming

Amazon offers employees US$10,000 to quit, launch delivery business

Apple loses at US Supreme Court on iPhone app antitrust suit

Opioid maker Insys plunges on warning of possible bankruptcy

EU fines AB InBev for overcharging Belgians for beer

French fashion group Kering sets guidelines on animal welfare

Editor's Choice

BT_20190514_MRBEST14_3780506.jpg
May 14, 2019
Companies & Markets

Best World's independent reviewer to report only to SGX RegCo from now

BP_SGbanks_140519_3.jpg
May 14, 2019
Stocks

Singapore bank shares slide on brokers' downgrades

BP_yuan_140519_2.jpg
May 14, 2019
Government & Economy

Pressure on yuan may boost earnings for some SGX firms

Most Read

1 Man behind fintech hub Lattice80 locked in legal disputes in Seoul, Singapore
2 Number of S'pore billionaires falls by 5 in 2018, combined wealth drops 8.8%
3 Best World confirms CEO's brother-in-law owns main customer in China, discloses other connections
4 WeWork's starry valuation dazzles landlords, leaves critics unconvinced
5 70 units at The Woodleigh Residences sold to date

Must Read

BT_20190514_MRBEST14_3780506.jpg
May 14, 2019
Companies & Markets

Best World's independent reviewer to report only to SGX RegCo from now

BP_yuan_140519_2.jpg
May 14, 2019
Government & Economy

Pressure on yuan may boost earnings for some SGX firms

BT_20190514_JLDBS14_3780521.jpg
May 14, 2019
Companies & Markets

DBS' group head of technology and operations to retire

BT_20190514_NAHTRADE14_3780579.jpg
May 14, 2019
Government & Economy

China strikes back with higher tariffs on US$60b of US goods

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening