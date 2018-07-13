You are here
Ogilvy sacks chief creative officer Tham Khai Meng over alleged misconduct
Complaints were serious enough to warrant probe by external legal counsel, CEO tells staff in memo
Singapore
SINGAPOREAN advertising veteran Tham Khai Meng was on Thursday terminated from his longtime position as worldwide chief creative officer of The Ogilvy Group.
The global advertising agency's chief executive officer John Seifert told employees in a memo that this followed
GAIN ACCESS TO ALL BT PREMIUM CONTENT:
Or get a 2-week FREE trial
Need help?
- CALL +65 6388 3838
- EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg